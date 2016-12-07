Editor's Vlog: The best budget beauty buys this season

The Rimmel InstaFlawless Primer , £6.99 is a tinted primer that has a slight coverage to it and gives skin a tinted glow. Although this product calls itself a primer, it works well on its own as it is very similar to a BB cream, notes Susannah. She often favours a lighter foundation, as she hates it when it totally masks her skin. For her, this primer is the perfect solution.

If you are looking for a fuller base coverage, Susannah recommends the Revlon ColourStay 2 in 1 Compact Makeup and Concealer , £13.99. It is great for covering up blemishes and imperfections and gives skin a flawless finish. The sponge included in the compact navigates all the indents of the face with ease and the concealer can be easily blended on top for added coverage.

Susannah absolutely loves the Models Own Gilt 3 in 1 Eyes, Lips and Face Palette , £19.99 right now. The price may seem high for a budget recommendation but you get a great deal for your money. The beautiful rose gold palette features four eye shadows (two neutral pink-toned matte shades and two bronze/copper-toned shades), two natural lip colours and a beautiful peachy coral blush. The pigment density in the blush is impressive; a little goes a long way. The eye shadows blend well and work both for day and night. Susannah notes that while do-it-all palettes usually cost a lot more from higher end brands - this one really is just as good.

For mascara, Susannah recommends the L’Oreal Paris False Lash Sculpt Mascara , £9.99. It has a fine plastic comb with shallow plastic teeth in place of a brush. The comb gets right to the base of the lashes to lift while combing, making sure that they stay separate without clumping together.

To finish your look, Susannah recommends the Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette in Coral Glow , £6.99. The palette features a bronzer, blusher and highlighter. Susannah knows her bronzers (she never sets foot outside without one) and she really rates this one. The highlighter also works well to define cheekbones and high points of the face. The palette is perfect if your skin is a little lacklustre at this time of year, as it adds a beautiful glowy finish.