Editor’s Vlog: The best de-stressing products

What with busy days and jam-packed schedules, it’s no wonder we get a little bit stressed sometimes. Luckily for us, GTG Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor is here with her round up of the best de-stressing products on the market to whisk our worries away.

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil

This product smells divine and has great stress-tackling properties. Gently massage a capful over your body or add a drop to your bath for a super-relaxing, stress relieving soak. Their Deep Relax version is also perfect at sending you off to sleep if you struggle with stress in the evenings, and Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength is great for lifting you up and motivating your mood when you’re most in need of a boost.

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, £40,  buy online

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Showel Oil, £40,  buy online

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath & Shower Oil, £40,  buy online

Mio Liquid Yoga Bath Soak

If you work out a lot this Mio Liquid is great for aching muscles and sore bones. When added to a bath it soaks into your skin leaving your muscles ache- sore- and stress-free, and you feeling revived and ready to take on the world.

Mio Liquid Yoga Bath Soak, £26,  buy online

Pursoma Digital Detox Clay & Sea Salt Bath

If you’re a technology addict this product is a great release from the addictive, digital-driven world in which we live. It’s made from pure vegan ingredients and contains sea salt and clay for a body-loving bathtime detox.

Pursoma Digital Detox Clay & Sea Salt Bath, £20,  buy online

Jurlique Deluxe Edition Rosewater Balancing Mist

This product contains five different types of rose scents and smells gorgeous. It’s perfect for a midday pick me up if you’re feeling stressed in a stuffy office, and is super refreshing and relieving for the face.

Jurlique Deluxe Edition Rosewater Balancing Mist, £42,  buy online

NEOM Happiness Candle with Jenny Packham

This candle is super stylish and smells great. It’s decorated with gold leaf and has a 50 hour burn time - perfect for stressed out Mondays or as a gift for busy friends.

NEOM Happiness Candle with Jenny Packham, £80, not yet available


