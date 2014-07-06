Editor's Vlog: The bronzers for natural, sunkissed skin

Here at GTG, we're massive fans of any product that promises to give us a glow that's sun-kissed and natural. As summer is the season to shine, Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor has brought us her picks of the best tans, bronzers and brushes on the market to give your skin that perfect holiday glow at home this season.

Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care

£72.90, buy online

Sisley Facial Skin Care gives the perfect glow without streaking or developing too dark. Put it on before you go to bed to wake up with a face that looks bronzed and natural.

James Read Sleep Mask Tan

£25, buy online

Pop this product on before bed and leave on overnight to wake up with a subtle, sun-kissed glow. James Read is the king of tanning, working with celebs and supermodels alike, so this product is definitely one we can trust. It gives you a light, soft tan rather than a dark, orange one, which is bang on trend this season.

Tom Ford Bronzing Powder

£68, buy online

This bronzer lasts for ages and doesn’t contain too much shimmer for a more natural glow. It’s also a soft brown colour rather than orange meaning you can dust it on and feel safe in the knowledge that your skin looks sun-kissed.

Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer Brush and Charlotte Tilbury Blusher Brush

Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer Brush, £60, buy online

Charlotte Tilbury Blusher Brush, £30, buy online

This brush is perfect for bronzing, and allows you to dust over the nose, cheekbones, chin and forehead for a natural, glowy look. It doesn’t pick up too much colour and is soft and easy to use. The Blusher Brush is also perfect for applying product to more specific areas of the face, or for sculpting your cheekbones.

Hourglass Creme-To-Powder Bronzer Duo in Sunset

£40, buy online

The cream bronzer is super easy to apply and blend. It merges with your skin for a flawless, natural effect that doesn’t appear fake or forced. Perfect for popping in your bag or clutch to add a touch of colour on long summer nights.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder

£39, buy online

This product is perfect if your skin is paler or if you only want a slight hint of colour. It adds a light, soft glow without being too obvious, and is perfect for bronzer pros and bronzer virgins alike.