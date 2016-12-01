Editor's Vlog: What has landed on my desk this month

Using too many products recently has led to Susannah suffering from blemishes. The YSL Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation , £35 has been her saviour in terms of coverage as well as in evening out her base. This foundation has medium coverage, is easy to apply (with the sponge included) and lasts incredibly well.

From the entrepreneur behind Soap and Glory, Marcia Kilgore, Soaper Duper is an ecologically sound collection of bath and body products. Susannah has enjoyed trialling it this month and is particularly impressed by its natural emollients, the great product sizes and price point. Susannah has been using the Soaper Duper Fruity Green Tuberose Body Wash , £7.50 Soaper Duper Fruity Green Tuberose Body Lotion , £8.50 and Soaper Duper Zesty Lemon Hand Cream , £6.00. It is fruity scented without falling into the trap of being sickly.

Susannah has been extremely excited about the Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Hair and Body Oil , £130 which landed on her desk this month. Perfumier Frederic Malle is responsible for some of her favourite scents. Portrait of a Lady is an iconic fragrance, with its rose, frankincense, cinnamon and patchouli notes and although the price point is high, Susannah recommends it especially if you are a fan of the original fragrance.

After an unfortunate accident with a set of hair tongs, Susannah was left with a burn on her neck and has sworn by the 300-year-old Pommade Divine Nature’s Remedy Multi-Purpose Balm , £19.80 to get rid of it. The 97 per cent natural balm can be used for a multitude of purposes, including treating insect bites, cuts, grazes, eczema, psoriasis, scars, dry elbows, cracked feet as well as moisturising cuticles. Susannah notes that it has a beautiful cinnamon spice scent.

Finally, Susannah has loved using Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light , £69. This highlighter, blush and bronzer palette gives skin a natural glow, while at the same time preventing shine. Susannah notes that it’s an incredibly clever palette (and perfect if you are hungover!) and worth every penny.