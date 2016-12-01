Editor's Vlog: What has landed on my desk this month

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Using too many products recently has led to Susannah suffering from blemishes. The YSL Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation , £35 has been her saviour in terms of coverage as well as in evening out her base. This foundation has medium coverage, is easy to apply (with the sponge included) and lasts incredibly well.

From the entrepreneur behind Soap and Glory, Marcia Kilgore, Soaper Duper is an ecologically sound collection of bath and body products. Susannah has enjoyed trialling it this month and is particularly impressed by its natural emollients, the great product sizes and price point. Susannah has been using the Soaper Duper Fruity Green Tuberose Body Wash , £7.50 Soaper Duper Fruity Green Tuberose Body Lotion , £8.50 and Soaper Duper Zesty Lemon Hand Cream , £6.00. It is fruity scented without falling into the trap of being sickly.

Susannah has been extremely excited about the Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Hair and Body Oil , £130 which landed on her desk this month. Perfumier Frederic Malle is responsible for some of her favourite scents. Portrait of a Lady is an iconic fragrance, with its rose, frankincense, cinnamon and patchouli notes and although the price point is high, Susannah recommends it especially if you are a fan of the original fragrance.

After an unfortunate accident with a set of hair tongs, Susannah was left with a burn on her neck and has sworn by the 300-year-old Pommade Divine Nature’s Remedy Multi-Purpose Balm , £19.80 to get rid of it. The 97 per cent natural balm can be used for a multitude of purposes, including treating insect bites, cuts, grazes, eczema, psoriasis, scars, dry elbows, cracked feet as well as moisturising cuticles. Susannah notes that it has a beautiful cinnamon spice scent.

Finally, Susannah has loved using Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light , £69. This highlighter, blush and bronzer palette gives skin a natural glow, while at the same time preventing shine. Susannah notes that it’s an incredibly clever palette (and perfect if you are hungover!) and worth every penny.


You may also like

The Winning Team
St Tropez brings out the world's first self tan sheet mask
Editor's Vlog: What's in my Christmas Party Clutch 2015
Editor's Vlog: My November Favourites 2015


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Explore More

 