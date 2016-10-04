Editor's Vlog: What I’ve been using this month

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

To help hydrate her unruly hair and restore condition after the summer, Susannah has been using the Charles Worthington Smooth & Control range. The effect of the products is said to get better the more you use them – and while Susannah can’t vouch for that, she certainly loves the results so far. Her top pick from the range is the Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Hair Healer Leave-In Conditioner , £5.99 for its moisturising oils (argan, coconut and macadamia) and heat protecting properties.

It’s not only Susannah’s hair that’s in need of a post-summer moisture boost - her skin is too. Her current favourite skin hydrator is the new Dior Hydra Life Jelly Sleeping Mask,  £52. Susannah’s skin has become noticeably drier since she turned 40 this year and she found that this gentle jelly, applied at night, left her with baby soft skin in the morning.

This Works Perfect Legs Sculpt & Shine , £28 adds moisture and glow to legs at this time of year when we aren’t quite ready to fully cover up our legs. It is applied as a roll-on and has relaxing aromatherapy oils too.

Unlike conventional deodorants, The Aurelia Botanical Cream Deodorant , £18 takes the form of a pot of cream and is applied with the fingers. It contains no aluminium, commonly used to block pores in order to stop any smell or sweat. Instead, arrowroot and kaolin sit invisibly on the skin and absorb perspiration, while peppermint and eucalyptus oils counteract whiff-causing bacteria.

Finally, Susannah has loved using the  Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer , £299.99 and although it’s super expensive, she feels it’s worth every penny. Revolutionising the hair dryer market, this new machine is lightweight, allowing you to get in all of the hard-to-reach places easily, while the nozzles snap magnetically onto the dryer and are structured to prevent heat damage. It’s compact and light and is perfect for travelling and is Susannah’s new go-to hair dryer.


