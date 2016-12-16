Editor's Vlog: What I want for Christmas

Firstly, Susannah has been lusting after the Hourglass Illume Sheer Colour Trio , £56. Susannah loves a beauty product that can give her a glow and this does just that. It features a cream highlighter, cream blusher and cream bronzer and from previous experience from similar products in the Hourglass range, Susannah notes that this will give a beautiful finish to the skin that give a post-holiday effect.

To stash her pens or paint brushes, Susannah would love to find the Pentreath Hall Alphabet Brush Pot , £40 under the tree this year. It’s a crystal tumbler that has been coloured and Susannah absolutely adores it.

Even though Susannah gets a lot of beauty products to try for work, there are some products that really stand out and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream , £70 is one of them. This hydrator containing SPF15, camellia oil, rosewater and aloe vera creates a beautiful and luminous glow without a greasy finish. Susannah notes that when she had a pot she saved it for special occasions, as she loved it so much and would love to welcome it back into her beauty regime.

After discovering the Anthropologie Constellation Bobby Set , £32 on a shoot recently, Susannah would love a set for herself. She would love to get on board with the hair jewel trend with these constellation inspired, vintage-looking hair accessories.

In this digital age, Susannah loves to write hand written cards as its super personal and she is desperate to get her hands on some personalised stationary to do this with. The personalised note cards from papier.com is what Susannah has her eye on and the Papier Ludo Pink Stationary Set by Luke Edward Hall , from £0.90 is at the top of Susannah’s list. With the opportunity to include your name at the top, Susannah notes that this would make her incredibly happy each time she wrote on them.

Susannah has been looking for a long, cross the shoulder bag and the J Crew Mini Rider Bag In Italian Leather , £98 is the one she is lusting after. She would love to use it at the weekend in contrast to her bigger bag for the week, which is usually filled to the brim with her laptop and more.

Sticking to J Crew, the next thing on Susannah’s list comes from their jewellery section. Susannah notes that J Crew do incredible costume jewellery that looks a lot more expensive than it is (linked here )

Finally, to add to Susannah’s candle obsession, she would love to find the Diptyque Le roi Sapin Candle , £48 under the tree this year. Part of the holiday collection this year, it contains fig, resin, cedar and patchouli and has an older scent to it.