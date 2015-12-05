Editor's Vlog: What's in my Christmas Party Clutch 2015

What are the products you simply have to keep on hand during the Christmas party season?
Here are the beauty essentials Susannah can’t survive the festive season without:
By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush in No 2 Apricot Light , £48
Aspinal of London Marylebone Compact Mirror , £45
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26.50
Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson Filmstar Bronze and Glow , £55
Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Moon Beach , £30
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk , £16
Dior Addict Lipstick in Frimousse 441 , £26.50
Elizabeth Arden Golden Opulence Beautiful Colour Eye Shadow Quad , £26
Estee Lauder Contour Shadow Brush , £20
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Golden Shimmer , £21
Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Multi Colour , £51.90
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All-Over Miracle Oil , £29
