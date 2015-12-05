Editor's Vlog: What's in my Christmas Party Clutch 2015

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

What are the products you simply have to keep on hand during the Christmas party season?

Here are the beauty essentials Susannah can’t survive the festive season without:

By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush in No 2 Apricot Light , £48

Aspinal of London Marylebone Compact Mirror , £45

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer , £26.50

Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson Filmstar Bronze and Glow , £55

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Moon Beach , £30

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk , £16

Dior Addict Lipstick in Frimousse 441 , £26.50

Elizabeth Arden Golden Opulence Beautiful Colour Eye Shadow Quad , £26

Estee Lauder Contour Shadow Brush , £20

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Golden Shimmer , £21

Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Multi Colour , £51.90

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All-Over Miracle Oil , £29

Let us know what your party bag essentials are in the comments below!


You may also like

The Winning Team
St Tropez brings out the world's first self tan sheet mask
Editor's Vlog: My November Favourites 2015
Your beauty tutorial wishlist with Mary Greenwell


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
5 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 