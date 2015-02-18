Editor's Vlog: What's in my handbag during London Fashion Week?

London Fashion Week can be summed up in one word: unpredictable. Which is why it’s important to make sure you’re prepared for the chaos and mania ahead. Our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor shares the contents of her LFW handbag essentials…

Delfonics Trunk Pen Case: Grey , £16

This chic pencil case saves Susannah from constantly rummaging in her handbag for a pen.

Smythson Notepad , price dependent on size

While backstage at Fashion Week, Susannah will be required to take notes – making this notebook an essential. Smythson also offer the option to have your notebook personalised – Susannah chose to have ‘Sus’ scribbles’ engraved on the lower right-hand corner of hers.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar On The Go in Some Like It Hot , £42

This handy palette contains cream shadows for the eyes, lips and cheeks and is available in various colour options. Really easy for touch-ups on the go, simply dab this product where needed, using its handy mirror, and you’re done.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage , £26.50

Susannah finds herself constantly touching up under eye bags and blemishes and always reaches for this Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage concealer. This cult compact contains two colours, meaning if your skin pigment is different on parts of your face, or if your skintone changes over time, simply mix the shades together to reach your desired shade. This concealer is also handy for when you don’t have a foundation at hand.

Lipstick Queen Chinatown Glossy Pencil , £22

Susannah prefers to opt for sheer lip colours, as she doesn’t like to appear as if she’s tried too hard. This particular shade is a sheer nude pink and her go-to for touching up her lips while running between shows.

Smythson Phone Cover and iPhone 5

This Smythson phone case was a bargain find in Bicester Village (a frequent haunt for Susannah) and keeps her iPhone protected. Sus’s life is in her phone, as she uses it to do everything from Instagram to going into the back-end of Get The Gloss.

Clinique Chubby Stick in Amped Up Apple , £19

This brilliant twist-up crayon makes blusher on-to-go easy. Simply dot some product on to your cheeks, blend with your fingers and go.

Hair Ties from Anthropologie , from £12 for a pack

Backstage at the shows can get hot and hectic, so Susannah likes to tie her hair up using these pretty hair ties from Anthropologie.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk , £16

This lip liner is a constant go-to for Charlotte Tilbury herself. Developed to mimic the colour of your natural lips, it’s a universal shade that suits everybody.

Kate Spade Gold-Tone Pave Crystal Bow Scatter Necklace

Susannah is currently coveting gold and finds herself constantly wearing her Kate Spade necklace. Perfect for a day in the office or a party, Susannah keeps this in her bag incase she ever needs to chuck it on.

Aerin Evening Rosen Eau de Parfum , £85 for 50ml

Frederic Malle En Passant , £100 for 50ml

Claire’s 30 Pack Extra Long Blonde Kirby Grips , £1.50

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.