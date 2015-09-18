Editor's Vlog: What's in my handbag for London Fashion Week SS16?

Looking effortlessly stylish and put together whilst rushing between shows is all in a day's work for Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor. Here she shares with us the beauty arsenal she keeps stashed in her LFW handbag.

Susannah’s most prized possession is her Chanel handbag. A classic piece that never goes out of style it’s her constant companion on the fashion week FROW.

As the nights draw in we turn away from our summer clothes, the one thing Susannah wants to see painted black are her nails. Noir is the colour du jour (or should that be nuit?), and this Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Black Out , £19 is the perfect goth chic shade.

Matching your nails to your dress, as any insider knows, is definitely uncool. So for those fashion week parties Susannah pairs her trusty LBD with dazzling disco ball talons, using  Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Miroir , £19.

Smoky eyes are a fashion pack staple, but this year it’s all about soft browns and taupes instead of inky blacks. This  MAC Eyeshadow Palette x 9 in Amber , £32 has every shade you need to recreate this sultry seasonal look.

Susannah uses a  Charlotte Tilbury Eye Blender Brush , £25  to sweep MAC Cozy Grey all over the lid before buffing MAC Aromatic into the crease. For dramatic lashes, Susannah’s current favourite is  Clinique Chubby Lash Mascara , £17.50.

To add a hint of a subtle glow, Susannah uses  Kiko Perfecting Bronzer in Light to Medium , £12.90. Kiko delivers the quality of high end makeup without the price tag.

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick , £64 creates a sheer veil over the face, giving you effortlessly flawless skin. It can be used to conceal blemishes and under eye circles, too, making it ideal for on-the-go touch ups between shows.

Adult colouring books are all the rage right now, and beauty is getting in on the act with colourful crayons for eyes and lips. Susannah loves  Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil , £19. Simply draw your line, smudge over the lids and leave to set.

Fashion people don’t stick to colouring within the lines, though. A top tip Susannah learnt from a makeup artist is to use a natural looking lip crayon to ‘push’ the outline of your lips, creating the illusion of a fuller pout (without resorting to lip fillers a la Kylie Jenner).

Susannah recommends outlining your lips with  Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillowtalk , £16 before applying a pinky peach lipstick. Her favourites are  Topshop Lipstick in Nevada , £8 and  Clarins Jolie Rouge in Rhubarb , £19.

A few well chosen accessories are essential for any fashion week look. Susannah keeps this Stella and Dot necklace , £40, close at hand to help her transform an outfit in an instant. For those all important show notes, she uses her Smythson Notebook , £52.

The catwalks may be filled with looks for Spring, but right now it’s all about the low pony tied with a bow. To keep it from looking too girly, Susannah uses a black grosgrain ribbon to secure her hair at the nape of her neck.

What are your handbag essentials? Are there any catwalk looks you can’t wait to try? Let us know in the comments!


