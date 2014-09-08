Editor’s Vlog: What’s in My Handbag? September 2014

Anya Hindmarch handbag

I got this bag at Bicester Village as I live quite close, it was an absolute bargain. It’s sturdy, strong, fits my laptop, and I absolutely love it!

Smythson diary

Although this diary was expensive, I love the fact that the notepad inside can be taken out and replaced each year so you aren’t constantly replacing the pricey cover. It has space for cards at the front and is big enough to scribble drawings and notes all day long when I’m busy at Get The Gloss.

Anya Hindmarch purse

I love colour so this purse is perfect for me. It’s so bright even I find it difficult to lose!

Linda Farrow sunglasses

I love how retro these sunglasses are - they come in all different shapes and sizes and are a must-have for any handbag.

MacBook Air Apple Laptop

One thing I couldn’t live without it my MacBook Air. It is super lightweight and has my whole world on it! I run Get The Gloss from this laptop and think it is absolutely amazing.

Apple iPhone 5

I live and die by the iPhone - it’s like an extension of me! It’s great to work on - whether it’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook - and I think every working life should include one!

My makeup bag…

bareMinerals Tapered Blush Brush , £13.50

Clinique Stick Cheek Colour Balm , £19

Benefit They’re Real! Mascara , £19.50

Benefit Gimme Brow , £17.50

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick , £29

Aerin Eyeliner , £22.50

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine , £25

Bobbi Brown Sheer Lip Colour , £19.50

Chanel Eyeshadow , £25

And not forgetting… spare hairbands, headphones for when editing on the go, a phone charging lead, Nakd bars for when I’m out training and of course, my favourite pen from Barbados!