Editor's Vlog: What's in my summer holiday beauty bag?

Take a peek inside the summer beauty stash of our Editor-in-Chief. As a top beauty editor, Susannah Taylor has tried and tested all of the latest beauty products; this week she shares her favourite things to take on her summer holidays.

Susannah loves the lavender scent of Sisley Super Soin Solaire Body Mist Sun Care SPF 30 , £83. Its atomiser spray distributes it evenly across the skin and it sinks in immediately, leaving no tell-tale white residue. It also has a deliciously cooling effect on the skin, so you’ll actually want to apply your suncream on hot summer days.

When choosing a sunscreen it is important to check that it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays affect the top layer of skin, and cause immediate damage such as burning, whilst UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and can cause long term cell damage that can lead to skin cancer. Always make sure you are using a broad spectrum sunscreen and apply it religiously!

The Sisley Body Mist protects against both types of harmful rays. It is, however, pretty pricey. For a budget option Susannah also recommends Nivea and the Boots own range.

Susannah also recommends Clarins Sun Wrinkle Control Cream Very High Protection SPF30 , £27.65 and Creme de la Mer’s The Reparative Face Sun Lotion SPF 30 , £90.

Instead of exposing your skin to the damaging effects of the sun, Susannah recommends faking it with these brilliant self tan products.

One of Susannah's favourites is the Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care , £75, which gives the perfect healthy glow without going too orange! Again, it is quite expensive, but Susannah also rates the St Tropez tanning range.

Susannah was blown away by the new St Tropez Gradual Tan in Shower Lotion , £14.50. You simply wash in the shower as normal, then apply the cream liberally to your wet body. Wait three minutes (Susannah suggests using this time to brush your teeth or apply a hair mask), rinse off and pat dry. A lovely, gentle colour then develops over the next few hours. It doesn't streak or rub off on your clothes, and because it's so light you can build it naturally to your desired shade over the course of a few days.

This next product is ideal for decanting into travel sized portions for glow-to-go; Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion , £25.35 gives skin a subtle shimmer with its light-reflecting particles, without being glittery or metallic. It also gives medium coverage concealing minor skin imperfections giving you an aura of radiant health.

Susannah put this Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara , £18 through its paces during the toughest, sweatiest of workouts and it passed with flying colours. This genius mascara lifts lashes at the root and doesn't budge come sweat, sand or sangria. Perfect for summer workouts or playing in the pool.

Susannah will be packing a bottle of Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique Polishing Nourishing Milk , £17.40. She uses it to protect her hair in the day from the sun, and also at night when blowdrying her hair as a heat protectant and to prevent frizz. Kérastase products are on the expensive end but the results are worth it.

Heavy lipsticks and sticky lip-glosses are a no go for hot holidays. This raspberry coloured balm from Bagsy Lip Cocoon , £7 instantly hydrates sun parched lips and gives them a subtle boost of colour.

Susannah has two nail polishes to make your tan pop. Susannah wears this tomato red from Leighton Denny High Performance Colour in Viva la Diva , £11 on her fingernails, and paints her toes with Essie's brilliant orange Braziliant , £5.53.

Last but not least, the Sisley After-Sun Care Tan Extender , £97 rehydrates the skin after exposure to the sun, helping your skin recover and any natural tanning last longer.

Susannah’s bag is from Star Mela .