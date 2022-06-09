Editor's Vlog: What's in my weekend wash bag?

Going away for a few nights requires whittling down your beauty stash to the absolute essentials. Here are the beauty products Susannah simply can’t live without, even for a night or two…

Putting oil on your face may seem counter-intuitive, but this deliciously hydrating Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil , £70 sinks straight in, leaving your skin happy and hydrated. Susannah applies hers at night before bed

Weleda Skin Food , £9.95 is one of those hero products with a dedicated cult following. A brilliant all-rounder, simply apply to any area of dry skin to instantly soothe and smooth. Great for mums on the move, Susannah uses this on her children to naturally nourish little hands and feet.

The key to an effective cleansing routine is removing any product on your face beforehand. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Make-up Removing Micelle Solution , £10.20 gently wipes away every last scrap of makeup. It’s perfect for even the most tender-skinned; our Sense and Sensitivity columnist Judy Johnson raves about it! You can find Judy's column here .

Simply add water to Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser , £35 to create a foamy cleanser that gently exfoliates your face, leaving your skin as smooth as porcelain.

Susannah’s firm favourite for a fuss free faux tan is Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel , £20. It’s streak free, smell free and creates a completely natural colour that’s perfect for a year-round glow.

For anyone with dry or damaged hair, Susannah recommends Ojon Rare Blend Infused Shampoo , £21 and Ojon Rare Blend Moisture Therapy Conditioner , £23. Susannah always blow drys her hair, so to protect it she applies Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, £15.20   and a few drops of Moroccanoil Treatment  , £31.85 before using heat. This dynamic duo is ultra nourishing and keeps frizz at bay.

Enjoying the spa waters of Budapest is a mini-break must, but if you can’t stretch to a weekend in Europe, packing Omorovicza Refining Facial Polisher , £65 in your overnight kit is the next best thing. The combination of minerals, marine micro algae and natural pumice gently exfoliates the skin, in turn improving product absorption and the appearance of makeup.

If you can’t lie on a bed of roses then surely bathing in them is the next best thing. Bring out your inner American Beauty with Aerin Rose Body Wash , £34 and you’ll smell as sweet as anything.

Susannah’s skincare saviour is Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster , £45, which she uses before or in place of a moisturiser. The combination of sea fennel, flaxseed and glasswort strengthens the skin's barrier and prevents moisture loss.

Turn fleeting moments into scent memories with En Passant by Frederic Malle , £140, a delicate yet evocative blend of lilac and cucumber notes.

For top tips wherever she goes, Susannah believes in the power of three.  Bourjois Magic Nail Polish Remover , £4.99, allows you to switch up your look fast: simply dip and twist to remove chipped polish in one go. Susannah is currently loving  Only Fingers + Toes Nail Lacquer in Shanghai , £16. Just slick on two coats for a vivid, lucky red. To finish, she uses  Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat , £10.95, beloved by professional manicurists and guaranteed to keep you manicure flawless for days.

Finally, Susannah packs an emergency packet of Emergen-C , £4.49 for 8. Simply add one to a glass of water and drink for an instant energy and immunity boost to banish even the most stubborn of hangovers.

What are your weekend wash bag essentials? Let us know in the comments!


