Editor's Vlog: What's in our Latest In Beauty Summer It Kit?

Get The Gloss have teamed up with Latest in Beauty to bring you the ultimate ‘Summer It Kit’, a collection of our 8 favourite cult products for summer, at a purse-friendly £19 (worth £85!). Here, Susannah takes you through our edit…

Philip Kingsley Swimcap

Susannah swims a lot, especially since she started training for her triathlon. This brilliant product prevents chlorine from damaging your hair by creating a protective barrier. It also prevents damage from UV rays, making it the perfect pool-side companion for your holidays.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse OR

This Beauty Editor cult favourite is a summer staple. Apply this dry oil to the face, body and hair for a subtle glow and serious hydration. It smells delicious, too, like summer in a bottle!

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Refine and Polish Miracle Balm

One of Susannah’s all time favourites, this gently exfoliating oil-based blam gets rid of dead skin cells whilst being gentle on the skin. It’s also great at clearing any buildup of sunscreen in your pores, preventing pesky summer breakouts.

Anne Semonin Eye Express Radiance Ice Cubes

Pop this ingenious product in the freezer for a few hours before applying to the eye area for an instant summer soother. The blend of botanicals and mineral salts combined with the cooling effect instantly reduces puffiness and banishes dark circles.

Nails inc Gel Effect Nail Polish

These gorgeous gel-effect polishes are the perfect tan companion for your nails. Each box will contain one full sized bottle, in either smouldering hot pink Downtown or sunny sky blue Regents Place.

Bourjois Aqua Blush

Susannah was super impressed with this new blush when it landed on her desk, so it had to be in the summer edit. Wonderfully cool to the touch, the suits-all rose colour gives your cheeks a gentle flush that’s perfect for making your tan pop.

Elemental Herbology Cell Plumping Facial Hydrator SPF8

This botanical based moisturiser is a total summer saviour, immediately re-energising sun-parched skin. We can’t get enough of the refreshing smell, either.

Salon Science AquaCacteen Hydrasoothe Cooling Spray

Susannah loves this clever, multi-purpose hair care product. Forgotten your hat and burnt you scalp? Spritz this on for instant cooling relief and re-hydration. Or simply apply directly at the roots to nourish and protect your hair all summer long.

