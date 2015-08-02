Editor's Vlog: the best summer self tanning products

DIY fake tan has come a long way from the streaky, stinky tanners of the 90’s, allowing you to risk it without smelling like a biscuit. In her latest Editor’s vlog, committed faker Susannah shares her top beauty recommendations for the perfect faux glow.

If you’re dipping a tentative toe in the water of fake tan, St.Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion , £9.50 is for you. Hop in the shower, lather up and leave for 3 minutes before rinsing off. It’s fool-proof to apply and leaves you with a light, buildable glow-to-go.

Dove Summer Glow Nourishing Lotion , £2.62 is a beauty editor favourite, nourishing your skin whilst giving it a gentle tan. At under £3 it’s a complete steal, too.

For suncare and self tan fit for royalty, Susannah crows Clarins as Queen. This Self Tanning Instant Gel , £20 has a fresh scent a non-oily texture. It sinks in quickly and develops into a lovely, smooth bronze without a hint of orange.

When it comes to your face, the last thing you want to tangle with is the risk of looking tangoed. Susannah’s all-time favourite is the gorgeous Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care , £75. Just remember to wipe it from your eyebrows with a cotton bud after application.

If you’re worried about unsightly tan-hands then this St Tropez self tan dry luxury oil , £25 is ideal. It can be easily applied using the St Tropez Applicator Mitt and develops into a beautiful golden tan.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick , £32 is a blush that doubles as a highlighter. Make like a makeup artist and apply it on all the areas the sun would naturally hit, such as the cheekbones and bridge of the nose for a sunkissed sheen.

For a faint glow sans shimmer, Susannah recommends By Terry Soleil Terrybly Hydra Bronzing Tinted Serum , £59. This is all glow and no naff glitter.

For a bronzer that won’t break the bank, Susannah loves Bagsy Ray of Sunshine Perfect Glow Bronzing Powder , £12 (). The cute compact is the perfect size to slip into your handbag for touch ups on the go. For a natural look, lightly dust it all over your face with the Kiko Powder Make-up Brush: Face 103 , £6.90.