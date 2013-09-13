Estee Lauder's icons discuss beauty and modelling

As we all sit up and watch London Fashion Week from today it's easy to think models like Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss have it all; the clothes, the lifestyle, and most of all the looks. There's something almost other-worldly about the beauty of some of the fashion and beauty industry's icons; a beauty that young girls aspire to but might feel is unattainable.

It's refreshing, then, to get a close up of some of the people behind the faces we see in glossy magazines and on billboards every day, courtesy of Estee Lauder. The beauty brand has created a visually stunning video, interviewing four of its Estee Lauder icons on life as a model, how they came to be in their dream role and what beauty is to them.

Featuring Constance Jablonski, Joan Smalls, Liu Wen and Arizona Muse, the interviews shed light on the hectic schedules the models have to adhere to yet paints a picture of four very humble, grateful women who get to live their dream.

Best of all, as Mother Nature's chosen ones with their long legs, big eyes and perfect bone structure you'd easily expect their idea of beauty to be  quite specific, but the overriding message is 'Every woman can be beautiful'. We couldn't agree more.


