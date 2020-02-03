Everything we learnt from five minutes with Bobbi Brown

This year saw Bobbi Brown launch her supplement brand Evolution_18  - a range of beauty ingestibles to help you get glowing from the inside out. To celebrate their arrival in the UK, we were lucky enough to sit down with Bobbi herself to discuss what gets her bouncing out of bed in the morning, and what she keeps in her handbag to keep her day running smoothly.

From one of the most renowned makeup artists in the world, you might expect her to have a handbag full to the brim with every beauty product under the sun, but Bobbi keeps it low-key, with just a lipstick and a sheer lip tint living in her bag, singing the praises of multi-tasking products.

Embrace a minimalist way of life like Bobbi with her handbag essentials (and her rather high-end bag):

BareMinerals Gen Nude powder blusher , £23
Apricot Kernel Oil , £5.99
Augustinus Bader The Cream , £205
Peppermint Oil , £4.65
F Factor Protein bar , $34.99 
Smythson Panama Large Zip Purse , £310
Hermes shoulder bag , £3,199
Evolution 18 Beauty Bubbles Recharge 20 Effervescent Tablets , £20 for 20 tablets
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume , £31

As for Bobbi's morning routine, it actually seems relatively doable! Her day starts at 6am with two glasses of water with lemon or salt, followed by a double espresso topped up with one capful of half and half  in it (a mixture of milk and cream that makes the most delicious drinks). Next up she uses iPad to check Insta (relatable) and read the newspaper, then does a session on the treadmill or goes for a walk outside - not forgetting to put sunscreen on.

MORE GLOSS: Introducing Bobbi Brown’s supplement brand Evolution_18


