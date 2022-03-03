Frankie Foye: How to create a milkmaid braid

Celebrity hair stylist Frankie Foye is well known for her quick and no-nonsense approach and has become the go-to for many a red carpet event.

Country singer Shania Twain (she with the gorgeous, flowing chestnut-coloured locks) trusts her with her precious tresses and is so loyal that she even has Frankie design her wigs for her Vegas shows.

Meanwhile the models of Victoria’s Secret fame have her on speed dial for their various appearances. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio had her tweak her hair colour the night before the fashion show, and Frankie created the slicked back and elegant style for Adriana Lima to match her Givenchy attire for the 3013 CFDA Fashion Awards.

However, it’s braids that Frankie Foye is well known for. It’s her handiwork that created the messy side braid Behati Prinsloo is sporting in the new Victoria’s Secret Christmas ads, and model Alyssa Miller had her design her braid crown for the Gatsby red carpet. She’s most renowned, though, for Candice Swanepoel’s chunky milkmaid braid using fake hair - here she shows us how it’s done...