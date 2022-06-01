Nurse Jamie: The Hollywood glow-getter

How long has Beauty Park been here?

Beauty Park has been around for six years and has facilities in Santa Monica, Abu Dhabi and Cabo San Lucas.

Which treatments do Hollywood stars like Kirsten Dunst and Jennifer Love Hewitt have?

Vitamin Therapy is really big in Hollywood as celebs work such long hours. Vitamin B12 injectable shots are really popular, and drops are perfect for popping in your handbag if you’re always on the go and short on time. Unless B12 is injected it can take quite a long time to be absorbed by the body and therefore to take affect, but vitamin drops under the tongue work well if you don’t have time to go in for a shot.

What are the top three causes of premature ageing?

UV damage is a massive cause of premature ageing, and you should always try to stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Smoking is also one of the top causes of ageing and should be avoided.

Sleeping position is also a really important thing to look at. As your head weighs about 15lbs, sleeping on your side means you put all that weight onto the delicate skin on your face for six or eight hours every night, causing it to become creased and wrinkled over time.

What’s considered passé in surgery now?

Facelifts are out, especially on guys, as there are so many things you can do non-surgically to achieve the same results.

How often do clients who have botox or filler have to come back for touch-ups?

As Beauty Park are all about the natural look, they only use a small amount of Botox or filler meaning clients do have to come back on a slightly more regular basis. However, the at-home range is great for personal upkeep without having to leave the comfort of your own home, and prolongs the amount of time between trips.

What does the Accelerator device do?

The Accelerator device reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in a matter of seconds. It can be used on the face, as well as small or large areas of the body such as the back of the arms or legs where it helps to improve the appearance of cellulite.


