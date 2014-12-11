Get The Job Launch Party

On Thursday 13th November, we launched Get The Job, a new section of the site which will help you find your dream job in beauty and wellness, as well as fill you in on the latest business news, inspiring interviews and behind the scenes look at some of the biggest brands around.

To celebrate, we held a VIP breakfast event at The Ivy and were honoured to welcome the biggest talents and shining stars of the health, fitness and beauty industries. Our Editor-in-Chief Susannah and Creative Director Sarah unveiled what we’ve been working away on for the last few months (check our our trailer for an insight into our newest business venture).

We thought it was only appropriate to showcase and applaud the women that came before us and helped to make the beauty industry what it is today. Enter skincare legend and wellbeing warrior Liz Earle, prestigious journalist Sali Hughes and slick entrepreneur Vanita Parti for an inspiration Q&A and discussion about the industry.

Credits:

Filmed by Pocket Motion Pictures

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.