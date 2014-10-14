Gisele Bündchen and Baz Luhrmann team up for new Chanel No.5 campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 May 2014

Today,  Chanel  premiered its new “The One That I Want” campaign, created in celebration of its iconic  Chanel No.5  fragrance.

Written, produced and conceived by the legendary Baz Luhrmann, the director joins an illustrious group of other silver screen heavyweights who have collaborated with Chanel in the past - from the likes of Ridley Scott to Kathryn Bigelow and Martin Scorsese to Luc Besson.

“Gisele in her own DNA comes from a new world sensibility and I think that’s both fresh but very true to Coco Chanel,” says Baz Luhrmann. “Coco brought the new era to the old world. She was the one who smashed the conventions. She’s the one that hung out and was friends with the avant-garde. She was 100% behind the new, 100% behind possibility and 100% in her DNA a self-empowered woman. And Gisele felt honoured I think to be identified as the No.5 woman,” he adds.

MORE GLOSS: Fashion’s most iconic muses and their signature beauty looks

This behind-the-scenes look of the making of the film gives us a glimpse of  Gisele’s  acting skills in a storyline depicting someone struggling to find time for herself, family, career and love - a scenario that mirrors real life for the mother of two. ”She can be on the beach one moment and incredibly athletic. She has children, she has a very very significant relationship and yet she has a career where she can create aspirational, sensual, incredibly glamorous imagery and somehow what’s most important to her - and I don’t think I’m out of line saying this - is love, to be really really fulfilled. And I think that’s what we try to convey in this film.”


