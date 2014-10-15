Gisele Bündchen interview on being today’s Chanel No.5 woman

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 May 2014

With a body that most women would kill for, a career that sees her travel across the globe, an NFL superstar husband and two incredibly cute children, things are looking pretty rosy for supermodel Gisele Bündchen. With acting credits including The Devil Wears Prada and Taxi under her belt, the fashion icon has now added an extra notch to it with the release of the new Baz Luhrmann directed film for Chanel No.5 .

In a new interview for The One That I Want Campaign , she talks about collaborating with the legendary director and what today’s No.5 woman means to her. “I’m a big fan of his,” the supermodel says, “He really is such an amazing energy to be around.”

“I think today a woman is multi-facted, there are so many different things. Women are at the head of companies, running businesses, raising families - it’s being the wife and it’s being the sister and it’s being the daughter, there are a lot of different roles that women are playing, so I was very happy to be chosen to represent all that because I definitely feel all of that.”

MORE GLOSS: Behind-the-scenes with Linda Evangelista and Dolce & Gabbana

A dream team comprising of The Moulin Rouge director and the biggest model in the world with production design by Oscar-winner Catherine Martin, the three and a half minute film depicts the Brazilian-born beauty balancing career with family and love, going from Chanel embellished surfboard to trainers to a glamourous evening dress in one fell swoop. "The Chanel woman can be with herself on a beach, can be with her child, can have an aspirational and fulfilling work life, and at the same time she can have a true relationship;  she can have romance," says Baz Luhrmann. "And in the end, the Chanel woman chooses love."

Watch the full video here .



