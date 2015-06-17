Video: how to address hyperpigmentation with Ruby Hammer

An international makeup artist with over 25 years in the beauty industry, Ruby Hammer MBE is one the best and most experienced makeup artists around.

In this video, Ruby shares her top tips for addressing all types of hyperpigmentation. “Hyperpigmentation takes many forms,” explains Ruby. “It could be dark circles, it might be marks left by spots or it could be sun damage. You can address them though with the right suncare, skincare, cosmetics and makeup.”

Ruby’s top picks for tackling hyperpigmentation are:

Dark circles

Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector , £30

This fatigue-fighter’s cooling applicator tip helps reduce inflammation brilliantly. It’s best used twice a day and makes for a great precursor to your makeup.

Estée Lauder Enlighten Even Effect Skintone Corrector SPF 30 , £34

Apply this base all over the face using the Estée Lauder Foundation Brush , £29 to create a more even skin tone before colour correcting dark circles. Fine tune with fingers to finish.

Bobbi Brown Corrector in Light Peach , £19

This ingenious colour corrector expertly neutralises the darkness and blue colour underneath the skin where dark circles appear. Apply a very thin layer using the Bobbi Brown Concealer Blending Brush , £24.50.

Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer , £19

This concealer blends seamlessly with the Corrector into the skin to take the edge off dark shadows. Apply to the outer corner of eye, inner corner and underneath the eye for the perfect finishing touch.

Sun spots

Origins Mega-Bright Skin Tone Correcting Serum , £49

This fast-absorbing silky daily serum helps even skin tone over time. Only a couple of pumps are needed to cover the whole face.

Crème de la Mer The SPF 30 UV Protecting Fluid , £65

Crème de la Mer The SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid , £65

These lightweight sunscreens offer effective sun protection and defend against UV damage in a refreshingly fluid formula and leave zero white tell-tale marks.

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation SPF 15 , £62

This illuminating foundation is radiance in a bottle. Apply in thin, even layers using the Tom Ford Foundation Brush, £58 (being as light-handed as possible) for a more natural look.

Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit , £24.50

A hard-working duo for addressing additional skin problems around the nose and the chin, this more targeted makeup tool offers pinpoint precision when applied using the Bobbi Brown Touch Up Brush , £24.50.

Set with the co-ordinating translucent powder using the Bobbi Brown Eye Blender Brush , £25.50 - to keep everything in place.

Scarring

Crème de la Mer The Brightening Lotion Intense , £75

An effective first-step for helping address marks left from scarring, spots or blemishes over time, apply with a cotton wool pad to perfectly prep the skin.

Estée Lauder Enlighten Even Skintone Correcting Crème , £46

This creamy and hydrating day and night cream provides the smoothest of bases - makeup blends seamlessly on top.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer , £25

A secret weapon for giving your coverage extra longevity, lightly dab onto problem areas and allow to sink in before applying the rest of your makeup.

Smashbox 24 Hour CC Spot Concealer , £20

For more targeted coverage, use this small but mighty cover up. It’ll give your foundation something to hold on to and give it some extra staying power.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation , £29.50

This long-lasting foundation addresses ashiness and uneven skin tone in one fell swoop and it has an excellent shade range that caters for a variety of different undertones. Apply from the centre of the face outwards using the Estée Lauder Sculpting Foundation Brush , £37 for a uniform, glowing complexion.

Clinique Blended Face Powder & Brush in Invisible Blend , £23

Brush this universally flattering setting powder over problem areas to ensure your look lasts all day.

Discover nutritionist Emma Olliff's and Ruby's top tips for addressing hyperpigmentation from the inside out here .

Created in partnership with Estée Lauder Companies .

Follow us @getthegloss , Ruby @RubyMakeup and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .