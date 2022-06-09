How to be beautiful with Space NK

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Space NK is launching The Beauty Council, a platform showcasing the likes of chef Tom Aikens, mother and daughter Pearl and Daisy Lowe, stylist James Pecis and more who have all been challenged to answer the question 'What does beauty mean to you?'

Through either film, writing, images or objects each member of The Beauty Council will share their perception of beauty on SpaceNK.com from 8th October and will raise money for their charity partner Women for Women International.

Exclusive to Get the Gloss is the interpretation by Jenny Dyson, a Creative Director who has worked in publishing for 15 years for the likes of Vogue, Elle, Tatler and more. Dyson has teamed up with Chris Floyd to create a short film titled 'How to be beautiful', recruiting her own mum, son and daughter to help out in what is a very endearing perception of beauty.

Filmed in black and white in a mime-like style, Dyson uses illustrated bottles of 'beauty products' such as compassion, kindness, thank you, laughter, help and love to explain how to be beautiful. The narrator tells us that these secret products work wonders for the mind, body and soul while making you beautiful - with helpful anecdotes such as 'Kindness staves off wrinkles' and 'Sharing helps beat cellulite of the soul'.

Dyson's son pops in to tell us some beauty no-nos too - from overinflated egos caused by pride to jealousy, anger and laziness which gives you 'bags under your eyes'. Our favourite, though, is the idea that gossiping gives you spots - now wouldn't that be something?

A refreshing and really quite adorable take on how to be beautiful inside and out, it's one of the sweetest films we've ever seen and works for all ages; we could all learn a thing or two from these polite and courteous ideals and frankly, every child should see it.

Other pieces by The Beauty Council launch today at SpaceNK.com before a week of events kicks off at the flagship stores on The Kings Road and Knightsbridge. Customers can meet the founders of their favourite brands, have fitness training with James Duigan's Clean and Lean team and also take part in panel discussions with beauty experts over three special events at the Westbourne Grove store.

Each evening runs from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Tickets costs £15 and are fully redeemable against purchases. Call 0208 740 2085 to book your place.