How to care for afro hair with Johnnie Sapong

Once described as “probably the best hairdresser in the world”, Johnnie Sapong has built a reputation across 20 years of work specialising in Afro Caribbean hair and caring to A-listers, such as Natalie Portman, Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt.

Here, Johnnie shows us how to care for Afro hair. “Afro hair is all about being able to retain moisture. It’s fragile hair, it’s more prone to breakage,” explains Johnnie; “it all comes down to how one chooses the right products”.

Johnnie’s top picks for Afro hair care:

Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Shampoo , £21

Take a 10p-sized amount of the shampoo and coat it around your hands and fingers. Circulate your fingers in the roots to invigorate the roots and avoid tangling.

Ojon Rare Blend Moisture Rich Cleansing Conditioner , £18.50

This magical conditioner is infused with a rare blend of nourishing oils to refresh the driest areas of the hair.

Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Treatment Masque , £29

Using a hair masque is an important chance for the hair to receive a treatment. Johnnie recommends dispensing the product into a bowl and brushing it from mid-lengths to the ends before massaging it in. This masque is incredibly moisturising and adds a boost of hydration.

Ojon Rare Blend Oil Total Hair Therapy , £30

As an alternative to a hair masque, Johnnie recommends using a nurturing oil. This particular one is a blend of seven different oils to provide a range of hair care benefits. Coat your hands in a fine film of the oil and work it into the hair from the ends through to the mid-lengths. Johnnie recommends leaving it in overnight.

Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil , £31

Another hair care favourite of Johnnie’s is the Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil. This unique product packs a blend of six lightweight oils that work across all hair types.

Instantly a favourite with stylists and the general public upon its release, this oil combats frizz, flyaways and breakage, leaving your locks smooth, soft and easier to manage. Simply work it into damp hair before air drying or blow-drying.

Discover Johnnie’s and other hair industry experts' 20 top tips for simplifying your Afro hair care regime here .

Created in collaboration with Estee Lauder Companies.