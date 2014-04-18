How to create fuller lips with Mary Greenwell

Makeup artist Mary Greenwell is a legend within the beauty industry, with a career spanning over four decades. She was the woman who put the super into nearly every shoot with the supermodels in the nineties and regularly did Lady Diana’s makeup, yet her makeup today is as relevant and modern as it was back then. A fountain of beauty knowledge, we have decided to go back to basics with a series of six short videos covering the bare makeup essentials.

This is her first top tip on how to create a fuller mouth.

Mary has used makeup by Chanel:

Mary first prepped skin with Les Beiges All-in-One Healthy Glow Fluid in No.20 - launching 9th May

She then covered any blemishes and under eye circles with Estompe Éclat Corrective Concealer Stick in No.10 - no longer available, however try this as a great alternative: Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer in No.10 Beige Clair , £27

To finish the skin, Mary then dusted around nose and on chin and forehead with Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural Finish Pressed Powder in No.30 Naturel , £33

For lips Mary used Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in No.46 La Malicieuse , £26

Credits

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Elissa at Premier

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Katie Robertson

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures