How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

Mary Greenwell is famed for convincing Princess Diana to step away from the blue eyeliner (it clashed with her already sky bright peepers) but that's not to say the makeup icon isn't a fan of blue eye makeup. Mary talks us through how to achieve a modern take on a beauty classic – the blue smokey eye. And no, it's not '80s at all...

Some of the products Mary uses in this 2015 video are no longer available - here are the Chanel alternatives we recommend.

Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Blurry Blue , £44

Chanel Pinceau Duo Sourcils , £30

Contour Shadow Brush , £23

Le Liner De Chanel in Bleu Colbalt , £28

Le Volume de Chanel , £28

Crayons Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil , £21

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick in N°21 , £35

Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Noir Petrole , £26

Rouge Coco Hydrating Lip Colour in Legende , £31

Credits:

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup
Model: Louisa Facchino-Stack at Select Model Management
Director: Susannah Taylor
Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem
Production and filming by  Pocket Motion Pictures
 Louise wears Chanel Cruise 15 collection dress.
Disclaimer: Produced in partnership with Chanel.


