How to do a bright summer beach look with Mary Greenwell

Makeup legend Mary Greenwell shows us the key to summer beauty is taking colour cues from the bright blue sea.

Want to try this look? Mary used:

Stylo Yeux Long Lasting Eyeliner in Perle de Lune (Limited Edition), £32

Cils Scintillants Sparkling Mascara Top Coat in Jazzy Blue (Limited Edition), £25

Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colour in Jean , £25

Credits:

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Donna McPhail at Union Models

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures (http://pocketmotionpictures.com)

Donna wears Chanel Cruise 15 collection dress.

Disclaimer: Produced in partnership with Chanel.