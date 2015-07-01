How to do a bright summer beach look with Mary Greenwell

Makeup legend Mary Greenwell shows us the key to summer beauty is taking colour cues from the bright blue sea.

Want to try this look? Mary used:

Stylo Yeux Long Lasting Eyeliner in Perle de Lune  (Limited Edition), £32

Cils Scintillants Sparkling Mascara Top Coat in Jazzy Blue  (Limited Edition), £25

Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colour in Jean , £25

Credits:

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Donna McPhail at Union Models

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures (http://pocketmotionpictures.com)

Donna wears Chanel Cruise 15 collection dress.

Disclaimer: Produced in partnership with Chanel.


You may also like

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing
Jones Road Miracle Balm: “This is the one product I use everyday for healthy, glossy skin”
How to get fuller lips without filler
Self tanning tips to guarantee a perfect fake tan every time


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
5 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 