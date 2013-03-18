How to do a Spring/Summer smokey eye

Olay facialist Anastasia Achilleos and make-up artist Caroline Barnes provide their top tips for transforming your wintry smokey eye to something more soft and sensual for the new season. With their expert advice and make-up must-haves for perfecting the look, spring has never been so easy or looked so sultry.

Skin prep

Olay Regenerist Advanced Age-Defying Eye Roller , £21.99: With just one click, wave goodbye to puffy eyes for good. Dispensing just the right amount of product to moisturise and hydrate, the three steel rollers effectively massage, de-puff and de-congest to put some life back into tired eyes.

The make-up

AERIN Fresh Skin Compact Foundation , £37: For the ideal base, use this super-silky foundation to even skin tone and provide the perfect blank canvas. Spread on lips for the finishing touch and for maximum eye-blowing impact.

GTG recommends Blink’s Eyebrow Grooming Gel , £15, or MAC’s Brow Set , £12.50, to tame, tint and groom the unruliest of rebellious brows.



Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil in Onyx, £16: For intense, super-sharp definition, use this deeply pigmented, high-precision liner with a handy smudger on the end to blend, blend and then blend some more.

Max Factor Smoky Eyeshadow in Bronze Haze, £6.99: This cream-based, gorgeously textured chocolate eyeshadow pen glides on seamlessly for no fuss, no mess smokey-eyed seductiveness.

Yves Saint Laurent Luxurious Mascara Shocking Volume , £23.50: The multi-directional bristles and the super-lux formula of this magnificently thickening mascara creates full, high-impact lashes for the piece de resistance to this look. Use top and bottom for a full-blown flutter to stand out in any season.





Directed by Rosie Green

Filming by Pocketmotionpictures.com

Model: Olga at Storm

Make-up: Caroline Barnes

Facialist: Anastasia Achilleos

Clothes: designer at www.net-a-porter.com