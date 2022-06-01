How to do summer boho hair with Bruce Masefield

Create gorgeous, textured festival hair for a low-key summer look, or braid in a colourful summer scarf for a bright beachy look. Bruce Masefield, Creative Director at Sassoon takes us through a simple step-by-step to create these two relaxed hairstyles.

First, Bruce created texture in clean hair, using Wella Dry Me Dry Shampoo , £12.50 all over dry hair. If you’re starting with wet hair, he suggests you run some mousse through to give it a good base for styling.

Next, dry the product into the hair with a hairdryer. Bruce then applies more dry shampoo to the roots and massages the crown to pull hair away and give it natural looking height.

Then use a curling tong or wand to create waves to give the hair a beachy look. Bruce used three different sized barrels:

GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand , £121.91

GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand , £121.91

GHD Soft Curl Tong, £121.91

Take big sections and wrap them around the wand or the barrel of a curling tong, leaving the ends free - you want the final look to be raw rather than ‘pretty’. Bruce wrapped the sections of hair in all different directions to prevent the finished look from looking to neat and ‘done’.

When working on the sections that frame the face, wrap them away and off the face to open up the look. Spritz the hair with hairspray as you work to help the heated tools grip the hair and to lock in the set - here Bruce uses Sassoon Edit Hold Reworkable Long Lasting Finishing Spray , £15.35. Don’t worry about creating a parting, instead cross sections over the head as you curl them.

One of Bruce’s top tips when creating a voluminous, textured look like this is to not add any wet products such as a surf spray once the hair is dry, or you’ll take out all the texture you’ve created.

Add more dry shampoo and run your fingers through the hair to break up the waves while adding to the texture. Voila! Your boho base look is done. You can leave it like this for a perfectly undone look, or use it as a jumping off point for adding braids or a colourful scarf.

Scarves are a great way to protect your hair and forehead from the sun whilst adding a bright pop of colour to your look. They’re also a brilliant hair hack to disguise less-than pristine hair on the final day of a festival. Bruce suggests weaving a scarf into a basic braid; simply split the hair into three, twist the scarf into the centre section and braid as normal, leaving the end of the scarf loose.

Secure the braid with a clear elastic, then take the braid and wrap it around one side of the head, securing with a pin or two, bringing the scarf round across the forehead and tucking it back into the base of the braid.

Don’t worry if you have stray pieces of hair that aren’t in the braid - they will add to the dishevelled, undone feeling of this look. For the final flourish, Bruce uses another burst of hairspray to lock in all the lovely texture.

Credits:

Hair by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of Sassoon

Film by Lock Studios

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Makeup by Jade Leggat at S Management

Model Megan Whittaker at Select Model Management

Scarf by Topshop

Dress by Anthropologie

Created in collaboration with Sassoon.