How to do daytime makeup in your 50’s with Mary Greenwell

You asked, and we answered...

This is the second in our series of videos with Mary Greenwell where she answers the questions that you asked a few months ago. Thank you so much for your responses and as so many of you asked, this video shows Mary demonstrating fresh, everyday makeup if you’re in your 50’s.

Firstly, it’s very important to nourish and hydrate the skin, Mary uses a generous amount of the CHANEL Sublimage La Crème , £245 and massages it into the skin, tapping into the eye area too.

Moving onto the eye cream, to help the tissue around the eye, Mary uses the CHANEL Sublimage Eye , £125 leaving it to soak in if possible.

Mary explains that SPF is an incredibly important step in the makeup routine and she uses the CHANEL CC Cream Complete Correction SPF50 in 10, £44 to give coverage, to add radiance and protect the skin at the same time.

To add a bit more coverage, Mary uses the new CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in 22 , £60 and taps it into the skin to create a flawless base.

For lip nourishment, Mary uses the CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care , £50 which hydrates and creates a soft and supple base.

Next, to lift the entire eye area, Mary uses the CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer in 10 , £27 and sweeps it under the eyes, tapping the product in. This fine concealer sinks well into the skin and blends into the fine lines without exaggerating them.

To add life and texture once you’ve got a uniform looking skin, Mary uses the CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 10 , £39 to get rid of the shine around Georgina’s nose. She knocks back the shine using the CHANEL Blush Brush No.4 , £33 and blends into the skin using the CHANEL Blending Foundation Brush No.7 , £34.

To add a tiny bit more warmth and colour to the skin, Mary then uses the CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Initiale , £31 with a gentle touch on the cheek.

Next fora subtle eye, Mary uses the CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Vendome , £xx ( http://buff.ly/1tjU8F0 ) with the CHANEL Concealer Brush No.10 , £21. She takes the pale, apricot shade under the brow and takes the taupe shade across the eyelid with the brush and blends out with her finger to add a soft hint of colour. Mary then uses the darker shade in the palette to lift the outside corner of the eye.

To finish the eye, Mary uses the Dimensions de CHANEL Mascara in Brown , £25 wiping off the excess off the brush to make sure there’s no clotting.

For subtly enhanced lips Mary then swipes the CHANEL Rouge Coco Stylo in Script , £26 across the lips, just like you would a lip balm.

Onto brows and Mary uses the CHANEL Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Naturel , £19 and gently brushes then through to add slight but not obvious definition.

Finally, to set the eye area, Mary uses the CHANEL Foundation Brush No.6 , £30 with the CHANEL Poudres Universelle Natural Finish Pressed Powder in 20 , £33. She then takes it round the nose and across the forehead to knock back shine and perfect the look.