How to do Sophia Loren inspired makeup with Mary Greenwell

Channel your inner film star with this glamorous sixties Hollywood look. Inspired by siren of the silver screen Sophia Loren, makeup artist Mary Greenwell invokes la dolce vita with glowing golden goddess skin and that iconic femme fatale flick.

To create the look, Mary used:

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Yeux

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Crème

CHANEL Le Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Cendré

CHANEL Vitalumière Aqua

CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer in 10

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects quadra eyeshadow in Tissé Smoky

CHANEL Concealer brush 10

Écriture de CHANEL Automatic liquid eyeliner in Noir

CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Noir Intense

Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL in Noir Kôhl

CHANEL Small Eyeshadow Brush 15

CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 40 and 50

CHANEL Blending Foundation Brush 7

CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder blush in Canaille

CHANEL Le Crayon Levres Precision lip definer in Beige Innocent

CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra hydrating lip colour in Louise

CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair

CHANEL Foundation brush 6

Hair: Leigh Keates

Model: Vanya B at M + P Models

Director: Susannah Taylor

Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios

Produced in partnership with Chanel.