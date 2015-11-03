How to do Sophia Loren inspired makeup with Mary Greenwell

Channel your inner film star with this glamorous sixties Hollywood look. Inspired by siren of the silver screen Sophia Loren, makeup artist Mary Greenwell invokes la dolce vita with glowing golden goddess skin and that iconic femme fatale flick.
To create the look, Mary used:
CHANEL Le Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Cendré
CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer in 10
CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects quadra eyeshadow in Tissé Smoky
Écriture de CHANEL Automatic liquid eyeliner in Noir
CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Noir Intense
Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL in Noir Kôhl
CHANEL Small Eyeshadow Brush 15
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 40 and 50
CHANEL Blending Foundation Brush 7
CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder blush in Canaille
CHANEL Le Crayon Levres Precision lip definer in Beige Innocent
CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra hydrating lip colour in Louise
CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair
Hair: Leigh Keates
Model: Vanya B at M + P Models
Director: Susannah Taylor
Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios
Produced in partnership with Chanel.