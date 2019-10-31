Ghoul-free Halloween makeup with Mary Greenwell

Makeup legend Mary Greenwell demonstrates how to do bewitching beauty with the perfect smokey eye and a dark, Rouge Noir lip, for a look that's as stylish as it is spooky.

To recreate the look Mary used:

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Yeux

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Crème

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care

Le Blanc de CHANEL Multi-Use Illuminating Base

CHANEL Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Cambon

Le Sourcil de Chanel Perfect Brows in Brun

CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense

CHANEL Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Noir

CHANEL Illusion D’Ombres Velvet Long Wear Velvet Eyeshadow in Fleur de Pierre

CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Noir

CHANGEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Vib Violet

CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Poure D’or

CHANEL Inimitable Intense Volume Length Curl Separation Mascara in Brun

CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair





Credits:

Hair: Leigh Keates

Model: Annabeth Murphy-Thomas at Select Models

Annabeth wears Vintage Chanel

Director: Susannah Taylor

Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios Produced in partnership with Chanel