Ghoul-free Halloween makeup with Mary Greenwell

Makeup legend Mary Greenwell demonstrates how to do bewitching beauty with the perfect smokey eye and a dark, Rouge Noir lip, for a look that's as stylish as it is spooky.

To recreate the look Mary used:

CHANEL Hydra  Beauty Gel Yeux

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Crème

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care

Le Blanc de CHANEL Multi-Use Illuminating Base

CHANEL Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30 

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Cambon

Le Sourcil de Chanel Perfect Brows in Brun

CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense

CHANEL Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Noir

CHANEL Illusion D’Ombres Velvet Long Wear Velvet Eyeshadow in Fleur de Pierre

CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Noir

CHANGEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Vib Violet

CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Poure D’or

CHANEL Inimitable Intense Volume Length Curl Separation Mascara in Brun

CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair


Credits:

Hair: Leigh Keates

Model: Annabeth Murphy-Thomas at Select Models

Annabeth wears Vintage Chanel

Director: Susannah Taylor

Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios  Produced in partnership with Chanel


You may also like

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection
How to master the art of lip contouring
Everything you ever wanted to know about makeup brushes - a new downloadable guide
5 budget but brilliant concealers


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Explore More

 