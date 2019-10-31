Ghoul-free Halloween makeup with Mary Greenwell

Makeup legend Mary Greenwell demonstrates how to do bewitching beauty with the perfect smokey eye and a dark, Rouge Noir lip, for a look that's as stylish as it is spooky.
To recreate the look Mary used:
CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care
Le Blanc de CHANEL Multi-Use Illuminating Base
CHANEL Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30
CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Cambon
Le Sourcil de Chanel Perfect Brows in Brun
CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense
CHANEL Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Noir
CHANEL Illusion D’Ombres Velvet Long Wear Velvet Eyeshadow in Fleur de Pierre
CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Noir
CHANGEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Vib Violet
CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Poure D’or
CHANEL Inimitable Intense Volume Length Curl Separation Mascara in Brun
CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair
Credits:
Hair: Leigh Keates
Model: Annabeth Murphy-Thomas at Select Models
Annabeth wears Vintage Chanel
Director: Susannah Taylor
Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios Produced in partnership with Chanel