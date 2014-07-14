How to do summer evening makeup with Alex Byrne

While summer time means sunshine, blue skies and Pimm's, it can also mean sweat, melting makeup and oily skin. Lucky for us, international makeup artist Alex Byrne shows us how to achieve the Summer Burst look for those sultry summer evenings so that we can achieve luminous and dewy skin, no matter the temperature.

Step 1: Upgrade your glow

Alex recommends Aurelia’s Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57, for glowing skin. Dispense a 10p sized amount on your hand and, starting with dry hands and a dry face, begin to rub the balm between your hands and massage it into the skin. As you massage it into your skin, you’ll realise that the balm contains a scrub. Combined with these granules are enzymes that work to warm up your skin, making it both a physical and enzymatic scrub. This means the balm can be left on the face for 5 minutes while its concealed peptides work to get right to the base layer of your skin and the probiotics balance and hone everything. When you add water to this product, it emulsifies it, making it very easy to wash off. Alex recommends putting the balm on before your shower. After leaving it on while you start your shower, you can then take your anti-bacterial bamboo cloth and wipe it off. The balm will come off easily and even quicker if you’re in the shower.

Step 2: Plump with peptides

While the Refine & Polish Miracle Balm is hydrating, Alex stresses that it is still essential to add a bit of moisture after exfoliating the skin. She recommends using the Aurelia Revitalise & Glow Serum , £47, as it is lightweight, delivers peptides and probiotics deep into the skin and gives off a comforting and hydrating sensation when applied. The serum doesn’t leave a heavy residue on the skin, making it perfect for a summer’s evening.

Step 3: Bronzed beauty

For the Summer Burst look, you want to achieve something that is quick and DIY as Alex believes it doesn’t need to look perfect and polished. Skipping foundation, Alex applied Becca’s Resurfacing Primer , £32, all over the skin to make it smooth and followed with the Becca Bronzing Skin Perfecto r , £28, to add some colour to the cheeks.

Step 4: Softly smoking

In order to achieve the subtle smokey eye, Alex took the Becca Automatic Eyeliner in Goa , £18, and began sculpting the corner of the eye. Working her way upward and outward from the bottom lash line, Alex uses her fingers to blend it out to achieve a bigger and smokier look. She advises to be free with this part as it doesn’t need to look neat.

Step 5: Low key highlights

For the cheeks, Alex used the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Opal , £30, lightly across the cheekbones and brow bone. She then took Becca Beach Tint Souffle in Raspberry Opal , £22, and gently blended it with her fingers into his cheeks, lips and under the arch of the eyebrow to unite the colour on the face.