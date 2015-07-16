How to do super 70s hair with Bruce Masefield

Get two retro looks for one with this how to video with Bruce Masefield. With a handful of products and tools, you can create voluminous, glossy disco fever hair that’s the perfect accompaniment to the 70s style sweeping the catwalks.

First, prep your hair with a blow dry spray. Bruce uses Sassoon Professional Halo Hydrate , £16.10 to protect the hair from frizz and keep the finished curls looking chic.

Blow dry the hair with the GHD Air Hairdryer , £89 and a smoothing bush to give it polish before you curl the hair. Bruce’s top tip for glossy tresses is to finish off the blow drying with a cool blast of air to lock in the shine.

Bruce recommends spraying your hairbrush with a hairspray, such as Sassoon Edit Hold Reworkable Long Lasting Finishing Spray , £15.35, and using it to gently brush the hair back from the face to tame any flyaways.

Next, take your barrel tong and carefully wrap sections of your hair around it, working from the roots to the ends, but leaving the tips free. Here, Bruce is using the GHD Soft Curl Tong , £121.91. You want to keep the hair ‘open’, i.e. flat against the barrel of the tong as you wrap it. This method will give you a sleek, shiny curl rather than a the beachy waves you get from twisting the hair as you wrap.

Starting from the top of the head curl across the parting and away from the face, carefully sliding the barrel out of the wrapped hair and using clips to secure each curl. Then section the sides, curling the first section away from the face then alternating one forward and one back on both sides.

In order for your curls to set properly, Bruce suggests letting the hair cool completely before continuing with the style. Once the hair is cool, comb out the side sections with a pintail comb and gently run your hands through the hair to break up the tight curls. Unclip the top section and allow it the break naturally at the parting.

Lock in the look with hairspray (see above). Bruce’s top tip for that classic 70’s volume is to tip the head forward and spray the hair liberally with Wella Dry Me Dry Shampoo , £12.50 and massage it in gently.

Leave the look here for a modern twist on 70’s disco fever, or add a scarf for the perfect boho look. Pull the hair back from the hairline and place the scarf against the forehead and knot at the back. Tuck the rest of the scarf under the hair and gently brush out, avoiding too much volume at the crown. Finally, Bruce uses Sassoon Hydro Finish , £19.90 to smooth out flyways.

Credits:

Hair by Bruce Masefield, Creative Director of Sassoon

Film by Lock Studios

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Make-up by Jade Leggat at S Management

Model Megan Whittaker at Select Model Management