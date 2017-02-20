How to do the curly hair flick

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

First, start by applying  Sassoon Professional Curl Form hair mousse  to hair to add hold and texture, then blow dry smooth. Massage the roots to add volume. Next take a long lasting hair spray such as Sassoon Professional’s Edit Hold Hairspray and spray each section of hair thoroughly.

Next, taking small sections of the hair, wrap around a small tong, making sure the ends are left out to give a natural finish. Repeat all around the head, alternating between a medium and a small tong.

On top of the head, part hair over to one side and pin out of the way as you continue to tong the hair. Make sure the curls tumble to one side, and once done leave hair until it’s cold to the touch. Once set, tip head forward and massage roots to add volume. Flip hair back and pull through the curls with your fingers rather than a brush which would pull the curl out. Flip hair over to one side and spray with a dry shampoo such as  Sassoon Professional’s Illuminating Clean Shampoo  to add more texture. Finish with  Sassoon Edit Hold hairspray  to set in place.

Hair by Sassoon
Direction: Susannah Taylor
Model: Amanda Urvall Nyren
Makeup: Neil Young at Premier Hair and Makeup

Produced in partnership with Sassoon


You may also like

The Great Gloss-over: 3 iconic hairstyles - and how to recreate them
Susannah Taylor: My life in skincare – and why less is now more
What does your eyeliner say about you?
Susannah Taylor reveals what makes her feel #BetterThanEver


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
4 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
article
7 Christmas party hairstyles for every hair length and texture
30 November 2023  
Explore More

 