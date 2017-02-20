How to do the curly hair flick

First, start by applying Sassoon Professional Curl Form hair mousse to hair to add hold and texture, then blow dry smooth. Massage the roots to add volume. Next take a long lasting hair spray such as Sassoon Professional’s Edit Hold Hairspray and spray each section of hair thoroughly.



Next, taking small sections of the hair, wrap around a small tong, making sure the ends are left out to give a natural finish. Repeat all around the head, alternating between a medium and a small tong.



On top of the head, part hair over to one side and pin out of the way as you continue to tong the hair. Make sure the curls tumble to one side, and once done leave hair until it’s cold to the touch. Once set, tip head forward and massage roots to add volume. Flip hair back and pull through the curls with your fingers rather than a brush which would pull the curl out. Flip hair over to one side and spray with a dry shampoo such as Sassoon Professional’s Illuminating Clean Shampoo to add more texture. Finish with Sassoon Edit Hold hairspray to set in place.



Hair by Sassoon

Direction: Susannah Taylor

Model: Amanda Urvall Nyren

Makeup: Neil Young at Premier Hair and Makeup

Produced in partnership with Sassoon