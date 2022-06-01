How to do the Tom Ford A/W13 smokey eye trend

One of the key looks that the Glossy team spied at the A/W13 fashion shows was a seductively smokey eye at Tom Ford - dark, bold and beautifully created with all the earthy hues we associate with the autumn season.
Here Charlotte Tilbury shows us how to create the look; it's all about thick, boyish brows, plenty of highlighter and contoured cheekbones and a glossy smokey eye smudged and blended to perfection. Obeying the beauty rule of playing up just one feature at a time, Charlotte finishes off with a classic, neutral beige lip to really set off the smudged and smouldering finish.
Charlotte used:
Complexion
Tom Ford - Intensive Infusion Ultra Rich Moisturizer
Tom Ford - Illuminating Protective Primer
Tom Ford - Traceless Foundation Stick
Tom Ford - Foundation Brush
Tom Ford - Shadow/Concealer Brush
Tom Ford - Illuminating Highlight Pen, Bisque & Citrine
Tom Ford - Shade & Illuminate, Intensity One
Tom Ford - Translucent Finishing Powder
Eyes
Tom Ford - Brow Sculptor, Blonde & Taupe
Shu Uemura - Eyelash Curler
Screenface - Mascara Wand
Tom Ford - Eye Defining Pencil, Espresso
Tom Ford - Eye Shadow Blend Brush
Paula Dorf - Perfect Sheer Crease Brush
Hakuhodo - Eye Shadow Brush Pointed
Tom Ford - Extreme Mascara, Raven
Elizabeth Arden - Eight Hour Cream
Tom Ford - Smokey Eye Brush
