How to do timeless makeup for redheads with Mary Greenwell

India Block 28 October 2015

Ravishing red hair is having a fashion moment. Makeup legend Mary Greenwell shares her tips for bringing out the natural beauty of redheads with this modern take on Pre-Raphaelite beauty, complete with radiant skin and a smokey eye in autumnal shades.

To get the look Mary used:

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Yeux
CHANEL Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum
CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care 
CHANEL CC Cream Complete Correction SPF 50 / PA +++ in 10
CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long lasting concealer in 10
CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects quadra eyeshadow in Tissé Rivoli
CHANEL Concealer brush 10
CHANEL Angled Lip Brush 33
CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof long-lasting eyeliner in Èrable
Le Sublime de CHANEL Infinite length and curl mascara in 20 Deep Brown
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 20
CHANEL Blending Foundation Brush 7
CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder blush in Angèlique
CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision lip definer in Natural
CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra hydrating lip colour in Adrienne
CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair
CHANEL Foundation brush 6
CHANEL Le Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Blond Clair

Credits:

Hair: Leigh Keates

Model: Elle Dowling at Models 1

Ella wears Coco Crush' ring in 18K yellow gold, large by CHANEL Fine Jewellery

Director: Susannah Taylor

Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios


