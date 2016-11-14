Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: How to do winter bridal makeup

If you're planning a fairytale wedding, you'll be needing the fairytale makeover to go with it to make sure you look your best on the big day. Allow our resident beauty fairy godmother and makeup artist Mary Greenwell to show you how, as she creates the perfect look for a blushing winter bride based on the story of Snow White.
With skin as flawless as fresh snow and a just-bitten lip, this is the ultimate winter wedding makeup tutorial from one of the world's best makeup maestros. Watch the video above for the bridal tutorial and check out the Chanel products used below to copy the look...
To create the look, Mary used:
CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care
CHANEL Perfection Lumière Velvet Smooth effect makeup spf15
CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer
CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects quadra eyeshadow in Tissé Mademoiselle
CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair
Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL Noir Kôhl
CHANEL Le Crayon Levres Precision lip definer in Framboise
CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Intense long-wear matte lip colour in La Bouleversante
CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder blush in Imprevu
CHANEL Le Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Cendré
Credits:
Hair: Leigh Keates
Model: Annabeth Murphy-Thomas at Select Models
Annabeth wears Vintage Chanel
Director: Susannah Taylor
Casting, editing and production by Lock Studios
Produced in partnership with Chanel.