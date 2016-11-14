Mary Greenwell's Masterclass: How to do winter bridal makeup

India Block 28 October 2015

If you're planning a fairytale wedding, you'll be needing the fairytale makeover to go with it to make sure you look your best on the big day.  Allow our resident beauty fairy godmother and makeup artist Mary Greenwell to show you how, as she creates the perfect look for a blushing winter bride based on the story of Snow White.

With skin as flawless as fresh snow and a just-bitten lip, this is the ultimate winter wedding makeup tutorial from one of the world's best makeup maestros. Watch the video above for the bridal tutorial and check out the Chanel products used below to copy the look...

To create the look, Mary used:

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Gel Crème

CHANEL Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care

CHANEL Perfection Lumière Velvet Smooth effect makeup spf15 

CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects quadra eyeshadow in Tissé Mademoiselle

CHANEL Poudre Universelle Compacte Natural finish pressed powder in 20 Clair

Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL Noir Kôhl

CHANEL Le Crayon Levres Precision lip definer in Framboise

CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Intense long-wear matte lip colour in La Bouleversante

CHANEL Joues Contraste Powder blush in Imprevu

CHANEL Le Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Cendré

Credits:

Hair: Leigh Keates

Model: Annabeth Murphy-Thomas at Select Models

Annabeth wears Vintage Chanel

Director: Susannah Taylor

Casting, editing and production by  Lock Studios

Produced in partnership with Chanel.


