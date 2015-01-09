How to get red carpet skin with makeup artist Mary Greenwell

From 9th - 23rd January 2015, visit your local Chanel counter to discover how to create a flawless complexion for every occasion, every season with a personalised foundation wardrobe consultation. Receive a complimentary travel size foundation brush to enhance your next Chanel fluid foundation.*

Visit www.chanel.com. *While stocks last.

In this tutorial, legendary makeup artist Mary Greenwell will be showing you how to get perfect skin that doesn’t require re-touching or airbrushing.

Firstly, you need to layer your skincare products. Mary reached for the Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum (coming soon) and massaged it gently into the skin. When applying, you’ll notice that the skin begins to take on a “new life” and appears nourished.

Mary then grabbed the Chanel Hydra Beauty Gel Yeux Hydration Protection Radiance Eye Ge l, £40.62, to hydrate the under eye area – an incredibly important part of the face. She took the gel around the eye and swept it across the lid.

When applying products around the eye, Mary’s top tip is to always start with your finger from the point under the tip of your brow and move around the eye in a backwards ‘c’. This ensures that you aren’t pulling the skin, as it’s a very delicate area.

The next product Mary used is the Chanel Hydra Beauty Crème Hydration Protection Radiance , £50.77, which is the thickest layer that she is going to use on Louisa’s skin. Massage the cream into the face and you’ll quickly notice that your skin will feel completely different.

For the lips, Mary swears by the Chanel Hydra Beauty Nutrition Nourishing Lip Care , £30.46, and even keeps it by her bed to use every night, as it’s incredibly nourishing on the mouth.

Now that your skincare is complete, it’s time to apply your base. Mary used the Chanel Le Blanc de Chanel Multi-Use Illuminating Base , £33.51. When dispensed, the base is white, but once it’s massaged into the skin, it becomes completely neutral and delivers a veil of luminosity to the skin.

The skin is now prepped, meaning you can move on to the foundation. Mary picked up the Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Foundation , £36. She believes that you shouldn’t be worried about how much foundation you use, as it can always be blended in or blotted away with tissue. Take your time applying the foundation, as good blending is what will make your skin appear completely seamless and flawless.

Mary stressed that she wanted the skin to look perfected, yet real. So, at the same time as perfecting it, it’s important to make sure the face doesn’t look like it’s covered in a mask – this is where your skincare products will come into play to re-install that energy and life to the face.

Next, brush through the brows to remove any foundation. Mary suggests keeping the brows clean at all times so that you can see what’s going on with the face overall.

For her next step, Mary applied the Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer , £27, under the eyes and took it quite far down in the shape of an upside-down triangle. Mary believes that your concealer should be paler than the foundation, as this helps to lift the entire eye area. To blend in your concealer, tap on the skin lightly to knock it in. Once it’s blended in completely, the eye area will open up and expand the face.

Mary then took a slightly darker concealer, which is the same tone as the skin and lightly tapped concealer over individual blemishes and problem areas. To blend, gently tap these in with your finger.

Once finished, you now have flawless skin that is perfect for any look that you’re going to create. However, Mary wanted to show how you should matte powder certain areas of the face to knock back any shine. While unessential this step is particularly helpful if you’re about to be photographed.

Taking the Chanel Poudre Universelle Compact , £33.51, Mary applied the powder to the centre of the forehead, a little bit in the hairline, around the edges of the nose and nostril and down the centre of the chin. This helps to eliminate signs of shine in the infamous T-zone region of the face.

Credits:

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Model: Louisa Facchino-Stack at Select Model Management

Makeup artist's assistant: Maria Vittoria Bortolussi

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures

Louisa wears Chanel Cruise 15 collection dress.

Disclaimer: Produced in partnership with Chanel.