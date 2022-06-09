Why straws are giving you wrinkles

Dr Sam Bunting is something of an expert when it comes to lip care - she most recently warned us about the risk of retinol lips  - so we could think of nobody better to ask about how to deal with lip wrinkles - you know, the tiny lines around your lip that makes your perfectly applied lipstick bleed and feather. Certainly not the end of the world, but annoying nonetheless.

We put our most-asked lip wrinkle questions to Dr Sam, and learnt that when it comes to wrinkly lips, prevention is better than a cure. If you're yet to experience lip wrinkles, Dr Sam says that skincare is key to keeping them at bay. Embrace vitamin C  and UV protection in the morning - this powerful combo will help to preserve your collagen stores, keeping lips on the plumper side of pillowy.

Unfortunately, it's habits we might not even know we have that are the cause of our lip wrinkles - from pouting (selfie lovers, we're looking at you) to twitching, to drinking from straws, these are all culprits of lip wrinkles. Smoking is the worst of all (of course) but putting aside your straw is a good preventative measure to staving off lip wrinkles.

Once wrinkles are in place on your lips, Dr Sam recommends botox or dermal fillers to get your pout back to its prime - watch her video for what she advises undergoing, treatment wise.

MORE GLOSS: Dr Sam Bunting's holiday skincare regime will make you rethink your packing


You may also like

The best bath oils to relax, soothe and lift your spirits

The expert's guide: questions to ask before you have fillers

What does cruelty-free actually mean?

Join us for the Get The Gloss #LiveLunch this Friday


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

 

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

23 June 2022   Amber Voller & Victoria Woodhall
Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

20 June 2022   Amber Voller
Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Explore More

 