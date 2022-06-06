How to go from beach to bar with Wild About Beauty

If like us your new Wednesday night addiction has become the hugely insightful How Not to Get Old , then you’re bound to love the how-to video that presenter Louise Redknapp has created with her fellow Wild About Beauty  Co-Founder, make-up artist Kim Jacob.

Devised to help take you from Beach to Bar in a jiffy, key products from the brand’s impressive array of time-saving multi-taskers are put to expert use, showcasing why the range is ideal for achieving a beautifully natural look that’s super-fast, with minimal faff.

With great tips and useful advice, the easy-to-recreate beauty masterclass serves as the perfect inspiration to seamlessly take you from deckchair to dancefloor without delay.

Products Used

Sheer Glow Moisture Tint SPF 20 , £22

Golden Beach Bronzer , £14

Eyeshadow Pencil Duo in Annie , £14.50

Nutrilash Mascara , £18

Nutrilips Balm in Lorella , £14

All products are Wild About Beauty


