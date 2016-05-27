How to Make Up Hooded Eyes with Mary Greenwell

You asked, and we answered...

A few months ago we asked you all what type of Mary Greenwell makeup videos you would like to see from us at Get The Gloss. Thank you so much for your responses. We took your replies on board and have now created a series of four videos with Mary that hopefully answer many of your questions and makeup queries. In this first one Mary focusses on hooded eyes as well as many of your other queries. The model is Susannah, Editor of Get The Gloss, age 40.

Firstly, to hydrate the skin and combat dryness Mary uses La Solution 10 de CHANEL , £58. Made up from only 10 ingredients, this moisturiser is perfect to soothe and combat any irritation on the skin.

Mary uses the CHANEL Hydra Beauty Micro Gel Yeux , £44 to hydrate the delicate under eye area. To add moisture and a little bit of coverage, Mary uses the CHANEL CC Cream Complete Correction SPF50 in 10 , £44 to protect and perfect the base and give Susannah's skin a healthy glow. Mary uses concealer whether it's needed or not. She takes the CHANEL Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer in 10 , £27 and sweeps it under the eyes and then pats it in, bringing it down further. Mary then moves onto Susannah's eyes showing how to make up hooded eyes. She uses the CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Essentiel , £40 with the CHANEL Concealer Brush No.10 , £21 and highlights the brow bone using the lightest shade and then brushes the soft golden brown shade across the lower lid. Mary then takes the slightly darker shade and uses this to create an eye socket giving the impression that the bone is higher and the eye being bigger and blends the shadow in to make it look as though it is her real eye. The matte brown shade is then brought under the eye and blended. Mary then uses the CHANEL Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Brun , £17 and takes it all along the eyelid, feathering out at the ends and then again along the roots of the bottom lashes. She then tightlines the eye, applying it to the inside waterline of the upper lashes to make the eye pop. Mary then takes the matte brown shadow from the CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Multi-effects Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Essentiel and using the CHANEL Lip Brush No.33 , £22 she applies it to centre of the eye to define the eye and then feathers the beige shade along the bottom lash line. Onto the mascara and Mary uses her favourite Le Volume Ultra Noir de CHANEL in Noir Kôhl , £25 for thickening and lengthening and applies it right to the roots of the top lashes and along the bottom lashes. Mary keeps Susannah's brows bare after brushing through with the CHANEL Brow/Lash Brush No.11 , £17 to make sure that the eye doesn't look heavier. To add life back into Susannah's skin, Mary uses the CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi Colour in Duo no.2 Pink (Limited Edition - launches 27th May 2016) and takes the rounded side of the brush and the highlight shade and applies to the top of Susannah's cheekbones to add a subtle shimmer. Then taking the round end of the brush, Mary then applies the pink shade over the apples of Susannah's cheeks and blends in gently. To add a bit of colour to the skin and boost the skin overall, Mary uses CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 /PA++ in 30 , £39. Blending this across the skin and into the hairline and neck, Mary uses this to add the warmth back into Susannah's skin. To make Susannah's lips appear bigger, Mary overlines the lips slightly following the natural shape and line of the lips using the CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Natural , £17.50 and fills the lips in a little. To add a bit more colour on the lips, Mary applies the CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Mademoiselle , £26 to the lips and softens the edges to make it look as real as possible. To finish the look and set it all in place, Mary uses the CHANEL Poudres Universelle Natural Finish Pressed Powder in 20 , £33 with the CHANEL Foundation Brush No.6 , £30 to the the skin.