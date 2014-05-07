How to sculpt your cheekbones with Mary Greenwell

Mary Greenwell is a makeup legend and there is barely a supermodel or famous actress whose face has not received her magic touch.  Here she shows us how to enhance our bone structure in a couple of easy, fast steps, proving that modern makeup doesn’t have to be difficult.

Mary has used makeup by Chanel:

First Mary applied Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 in No. 50 , £39, with a short, fat contour brush to define the lines. She gently shaded the face along cheekbones and across the forehead.

Mary then used the new Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi-colour SPF 15 in No. 1 Light Harmony - launching 9th May, to soften the lines and add dimension.

She used a longer haired blush brush for a softer flow over the skin and a more colourful finish.

Credits

Makeup by Mary Greenwell at Premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Elissa at Premier

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Katie Robertson

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures


