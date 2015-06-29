How to style Afro and curly hair with Johnnie Sapong

Expert and celebrity favourite, Johnnie Sapong has built a reputation for being one of the best in the business when it comes to Afro Caribbean hair.

Here, Johnnie shows us how to create both defined curls and how to go from curly to straight like a pro using his top hair tips and favourite product picks.

“There’s a whole myriad of different textures, different curls and different formations - some can be found all on the same head,” explains Johnnie. “No two curls are the same.”

“Women can find good afro products much easier than they realise,” he adds. “Now you can find them on the high street.”

Johnnie’s top picks for styling Afro hair

For defined, natural curls

Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Shampoo , £22

An effective first step in your rehydration programme, this moisturising sulphate-free shampoo enriched with buriti oil, pomegranate and palm-derived conditioners helps to create the perfect base for styling.

Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Conditioner , £24.50

The right levels of hydration allow for easier styling and manageability and this lightweight conditioner gives hair a nourishing helping hand before using heated styling appliances.

Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Treatment Masque , £29

For times when hair’s in need of an extra dose of R&R, this intensive mask is the perfect pick for transforming brittle hair back to its best.

Bumble and bumble Curl Conscious Defining Creme , £23.50

A curly hair essential for providing shape, definition and suppleness, apply to small sections of the hair and work through the lengths.

Bumble and bumble Curl Conscious Reactivating Mist , £20.50

The perfect partner to the Defining Creme, this hard-working spritz enhances curl formation and definition. Take quarter of an inch sections and work the curl back on itself - working from front to back for dynamic, fantastic curls.

Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray , £20

For long-lasting hold, humidity-proof resistance and extra bounce, this hair spray makes for the ideal finishing touch. Work in with fingers for added lift around the root area.

From curly hair to straight hair

Bumble and bumble Straight Shampoo , £23

For increased ease of styling, this sulfate-free cleanser helps to break down curls and smooth hair out gently but effectively.

Bumble and bumble Straight Conditioner , £25

For a frizz-free base, add this lightweight conditioner to your line-up.

Ojon Rare Blend Protecting Treatment , £24

A pre-heat requisite, this styling spray makes for a powerhouse of a multitasker. Infused with a blend of 7 rare oils it hydrates, protects, detangles and conditions in one fell swoop.

Aveda Smooth Infusion Naturally Straight , £21.50

Lightweight and hydrating, this hair transformer provides a gentler, non-permanent alternative for achieving straight hair. Created to progressively loosen your curls over time, it works without modifying the hair’s natural bonds and penetrating the hair shaft. Once applied, use a round bristle brush to stretch out the hair using a hairdryer on a medium heat setting.

Aveda Brilliant Spray-On Shine , £18

Keep flyaways at bay with this shine enhancing moisturising hair mist.

Created in collaboration with Estée Lauder Companies .

