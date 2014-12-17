How to wear modern nudes with makeup artist Liz Pugh

Liz starts the look by applying foundation, as you always want a good canvas to work with. She recommends doing your foundation before your concealer so that you can see which areas need extra coverage. Liz always starts by applying foundation to the T-zone, as you don’t want to build up to a mask around the face. If you’ve got the right colour, foundation should always match the skin to create a healthy look.

Liz uses her fingers to massage the foundation into the skin and to really work it in. Liz used the Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup , £27, as it has a beautiful finish to it and can be built upon. She then buffered the foundation for a flawless finish by using the Urban Decay Good Karma Optical Blurring Brush , £20.

We usually tend to need extra help on the inside of the eye in the corner and on the outer edge. Liz applied the Urban Decay 24/7 Concealer Pencil, £12, to these two areas, as well as on the brow bone to give it a natural highlight. You can use a brush or your fingers to work the foundation in – Liz prefers using her fingers as the warmth of your fingers helps to melt the concealer into the skin so that you’re not left looking cakey.

Once you have your base, it’s time to apply powder. Liz used the Urban Decay Naked Skin Ultra Definition Loose Finishing Powder , £22, on the T-zone and under the eyes to achieve a healthy finish. She also applied some powder to the eyelids to act as a primer.

Next, Liz took the Urban Decay Naked 2 Basics palette , £22, a beautiful neutral matte palette. She applied Stark all over the lids and under the waterline. Liz then took Cover, a taupe shade, and applied it to the outer corners of the eyes. She then took Cover under the eye along the outer corner.

The secret to making this look appear effortless is blending – use a good blending brush to get rid of any hard lines. Liz then took Skimp from the palette, and applied it to the brow bone to highlight and the inner corners of the eyes to open them up. Liz also applied a hint of Skimp to the Cupid’s bow to add a touch of natural sheen to the lips.

Liz then took Undone, the darkest shade in the palette, and applied this carefully along the lash line to avoid any gaps. Next, curl the lashes and take your mascara – Liz used Urban Decay’s Perversion Mascara , £17. Its curled edge makes it easy to get the wand into the tips of the lashes and lift them from the root. As this look is naked, Liz recommends not applying any mascara to the bottom lashes. However, if you have very fair lashes, then wipe your mascara wand clean and gently press the wand to the roots of your bottom lashes.

Brows are really important to the look, so brush them upwards – this helps to release any makeup that has fallen into them. As the Urban Decay Naked Basics 2 palette is matte, they’re great for the brows. You never want to make your brows darker, so select a shade slightly lighter. When applying, mimic the direction of hair growth with light feathery strokes.

As Liz wants the skin to look fresh and dewy, she opted for a cream blush. She took the Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminating Beauty Balm , £23, and mixed it with the blusher in Urban Decay’s Naked Flushed palette in Streak , £22. Pat this to the apple of your cheeks, as this is where you naturally blush, and work it in with your fingers.

To finish the look, Liz picked up Urban Decay’s Naked Ultra Nourishing Lip Gloss in Walk of Shame , £14, and applied it straight to the lips with the sponge application. She then placed some lip-gloss on the back of her hand and tapped it along the top of the cheekbone for a natural highlight.

Credits:

Makeup by Liz Pugh at Premier Hair and Makeup

Hair by Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Makeup

Model: Sian at Union Models

Director: Susannah Taylor

Beauty Assistant: Hanna Ibraheem

Production and filming by Pocket Motion Pictures

Sian wears: Ted Baker CARRAH Reflective Landscape Top , £99

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with Urban Decay.