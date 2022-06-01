Interview: Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh shares his top hair tips for awards season

While the red carpets begin to roll out for the BAFTAs and Oscars, Marissa Montgomery decided to catch up with a hairdressing legend in order to find out a few awards season secrets.

As the man behind some of the most beloved barnets including Gisele, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose Byrne, Harry Josh is the king of effortless chic. Here he shares his rules on keeping hair young and fresh, banishing 'reality hair' in favour of the new trend for mid-length locks, as well as recommending his desert island products to ensure bad hair days are a thing of the past. From asking ‘What would Kate Moss do?’ to the ‘return of the haircut’, his hair advice is second to none if you want an Oscar-worthy look.