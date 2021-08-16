Jamie Genevieve’s speedy summer makeup tutorial

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.
We’re obsessed with Jamie Genevieve. From ultra-glam smokey eyes to a glowing golden base to the best nude lips in the game, she nails every makeup look she tries. As part of her ambassadorship with beauty retailer Flannels, we challenged Jamie to take our seven-minute makeup challenge, and it’s fair to say she was a little daunted.
“I know this is going to be difficult,” she says. “I tried years ago to do a full face of makeup in ten minutes and it was really hard. I’m making it harder for myself because I’m not going to do a natural look. I’m going to call it ‘speedy summer’ with a bold lip.”
That's not to say Jamie doesn't have a few tricks up her sleeve to do her makeup in ultra-quick time: as well as a seriously clever way of creating a glowy base in 30 seconds, Jamie also shows us how she uses liquid lipstick to create a bespoke blush with no need for extra products in her routine.
Jamie kicks off with what she calls a “really really quick way to do skin” applying Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter illuminator, £32, all over her face, doubling as a foundation and a glow-giver. “I’m hoping this will make me look quite polished and definitely not like my makeup took me seven minutes,” she says.
Jamie follows with the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in shade Ginger , £24. “This is one of my all-time favourites,” she says. “You can do so much with it. I’m using it to brighten and add coverage in between where I put Flawless Filter.” She buffs and blends it in with her foundation brush. “What you're left with is a polished finish.”
Next up she adds the NudeStix Nudies bronzer in Terracotta Tan , £28, to add warmth to her cheekbones, forehead and under her chin. She blends again with the same brush. “I think I’m a raving lunatic because I’m going to try and do a winged liner,” Jamie admits. “I wanted to challenge myself.”
Brows are next, brushing Benefit Gimme Brow , £22.50, through her brows in about ten seconds. She follows with Tom Ford Beauty Eye Defining Pencil , £47, and then finishes her eyes with Urban Decay Lash Freak Mascara , £21. “It’s so fantastic and builds up so quickly.” Jamie falls foul of rushing at this stage, jabbing herself in the eye with her mascara wand. “Have you ever had anyone cry in this challenge before?” she asks. Ever the pro she works through the tears.
Jamie amps up the glamour with a red lip, using Nars' Powermatte Lip Pigment , £23: “I’m going to take my time with this; it’s one of my favourite reds of all time. It’s so pigmented it doesn’t need a liner.” Jamie overlines her lips for a full pout and then fills us in on a makeup hack she calls genius, mixing a dab of Flawless Filter blended with a tiny amount of her liquid lipstick to make a blush.
Jamie follows with pressed powder to take the shine off. With a minute to spare she perfects her winged eyeliner, admitting “my heart is pumping like crazy!” and adds a final coat of mascara.
“I’m delighted!” she says. “I probably would go out like this, I think it’s okay. I’d normally take more time to finesse and add a freckle because my face looks empty without it. But I don’t think that was half bad!”
Jamie is an ambassador for Flannels Beauty.