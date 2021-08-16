Jamie Genevieve’s speedy summer makeup tutorial

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’re obsessed with Jamie Genevieve. From ultra-glam smokey eyes to a glowing golden base to the best nude lips in the game, she nails every makeup look she tries. As part of her ambassadorship with beauty retailer Flannels, we challenged Jamie to take our seven-minute makeup challenge, and it’s fair to say she was a little daunted.

“I know this is going to be difficult,” she says. “I tried years ago to do a full face of makeup in ten minutes and it was really hard. I’m making it harder for myself because I’m not going to do a natural look. I’m going to call it ‘speedy summer’ with a bold lip.”

That's not to say Jamie doesn't have a few tricks up her sleeve to do her makeup in ultra-quick time: as well as a seriously clever way of creating a glowy base in 30 seconds, Jamie also shows us how she uses liquid lipstick to create a bespoke blush with no need for extra products in her routine.

Jamie kicks off with what she calls a “really really quick way to do skin” applying Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter illuminator, £32, all over her face, doubling as a foundation and a glow-giver. “I’m hoping this will make me look quite polished and definitely not like my makeup took me seven minutes,” she says.