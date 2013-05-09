Kate Moss goes naked as the face and body of St Tropez

The new campaign adds glamour to the golden glow with pool-side shots of Kate wearing nothing but the tan itself, as well as her posing in a stunning white one-piece swimsuit that shows off her beautifully bronzed skin.

The perfect match for the self-tan giant, fashion icon Mossy says she has long been a fan of the renowned products. "I’m so excited to be working with St.Tropez. I’ve been using the products since they started and it’s a really trustworthy, cool brand. I always feel more confident with a St.Tropez tan!"

Top tanning expert St Tropez has kicked off its first ever global advertising campaign with a bang, announcing that the ever-sunkissed supermodel Kate Moss is the new face and body of the brand.

Understandably, St Tropez couldn't be happier with their new frontwoman: "We’re absolutely thrilled that Kate Moss has chosen to work with us on our new campaign: it gives us the ultimate stamp of approval on the quality of our products. Kate epitomises St.Tropez’s naturally glamorous approach to self-tanning and is a long-time advocate of the brand.

“Kate’s fashion icon status is important to us but now her growing number of beauty campaigns proves that her appeal as a beauty icon resonates with confident women across all age groups globally. Not only is she beautiful but she has this amazing attitude. St.Tropez is about confidence," commented Michelle Feeney, CEO of PZ Cussons Beauty.

To copy the 'Kate Tan' as seen in the shoot, St Tropez Global Tanning and Skin-finishing Expert Nichola Joss says you'll just need two key products. "To achieve Kate’s pool-side bronze for the shoot, the St.Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse applied with a St.Tropez Applicator Mitt gives a natural-looking, streak-free result with a flawless finish. St.Tropez Powder Bronzer perfects the look with a beautiful contoured effect."

With the strapline 'The Ultimate Tan' and a social media campaign encouraging women to tweet when they're #OFFTOSTTROPEZ for their faux glow, the global advertisement is sure to put St Tropez on the beauty map. Tweeting tan fans can even get their mitts on prizes by hashtagging their glow-getting adventures, from the brand's best products to a holiday for two in St Tropez itself. This summer the only look you need is that of the bronzed goddess - and we think Kate is a pretty good example for us to model ourselves on.

Watch the behind the scenes video above for all the secrets of the shoot and find out how to get the look with this how-to video .

St.Tropez is available from Boots, Superdrug, Debenhams, Selfridges, salons nationwide and reputable e-tailers. For more information and to find your nearest stockist visit www.st-tropez.com .