Kay Montano demonstrates Vita Liberata's new Trystal Minerals

Tired of applying self-tan only to be left with uneven patches? Thanks to Trystal3™ Technology, an innovative beauty breakthrough from Vita Liberata, you’ll never have that problem again. Their newest launch, Trystal™ Minerals Self Tanning Bronzing Powder, combines pure mineral crystals with DHA, creating the ultimate fail-proof glow in a pot.

Upon release, people flocked to get their hands on one and it completely sold out within two weeks, but thankfully it’s back in stock to give us gorgeous glowing skin in time for summer. Available in two shades, Sunkissed (light) and Bronze (medium), Trystal™ comes with a specially designed kabuki brush; simply swirl your brush and tap it to ensure the product is evenly distributed. Then apply it to the face over your moisturiser or liquid foundation for beautiful flawless skin, onto your neck and your décolleté. Kay Montano, makeup artist to Thandie Newton, recommends starting application around the edges of the face for easy contouring.

The beauty of this product is that you are in full control of where the tan will be applied. The powder is sheer and lightweight, so it doesn’t feel heavy on your face and leaves no streaks behind. As you buff it in with the brush, the powder blends in seamlessly, meaning Trystal™ takes no time to apply and can be built up gradually to reach your desired level of glow.

Despite being a self tanner, Trystal™ is also a makeup product and can be applied exactly as you would a normal bronzer. When you wash your face in the evening, you’re left with a radiant tan and your face is still contoured. Though Trystal™ isn’t only for the face; it can also be applied anywhere on your body for a bronzing top-up.

Kay recommends concentrating on the cheekbones, temple and jaw to create a subtle contour. The kabuki brush has been designed specifically to easily sculpt the skin, meaning it’s easy to use even for contour newbies. Simply sculpt and go.

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with Vita Liberata.

Vita Liberata’s Trystal™ Minerals Self Tanning Bronzing Powder, £35, is available to buy here .