Kay Montano demonstrates Vita Liberata's new Trystal Minerals

Tired of applying self-tan only to be left with uneven patches? Thanks to Trystal3™ Technology, an innovative beauty breakthrough from Vita Liberata, you’ll never have that problem again. Their newest launch, Trystal™ Minerals Self Tanning Bronzing Powder, combines pure mineral crystals with DHA, creating the ultimate fail-proof glow in a pot.

Upon release, people flocked to get their hands on one and it completely sold out within two weeks, but thankfully it’s back in stock to give us gorgeous glowing skin in time for summer. Available in two shades, Sunkissed (light) and Bronze (medium), Trystal™ comes with a specially designed kabuki brush; simply swirl your brush and tap it to ensure the product is evenly distributed. Then apply it to the face over your moisturiser or liquid foundation for beautiful flawless skin, onto your neck and your décolleté. Kay Montano, makeup artist to Thandie Newton, recommends starting application around the edges of the face for easy contouring.

The beauty of this product is that you are in full control of where the tan will be applied. The powder is sheer and lightweight, so it doesn’t feel heavy on your face and leaves no streaks behind. As you buff it in with the brush, the powder blends in seamlessly, meaning Trystal™ takes no time to apply and can be built up gradually to reach your desired level of glow.

Despite being a self tanner, Trystal™ is also a makeup product and can be applied exactly as you would a normal bronzer. When you wash your face in the evening, you’re left with a radiant tan and your face is still contoured. Though Trystal™ isn’t only for the face; it can also be applied anywhere on your body for a bronzing top-up.

Kay recommends concentrating on the cheekbones, temple and jaw to create a subtle contour. The kabuki brush has been designed specifically to easily sculpt the skin, meaning it’s easy to use even for contour newbies. Simply sculpt and go.

Disclaimer: Created in partnership with Vita Liberata.

Vita Liberata’s Trystal™ Minerals Self Tanning Bronzing Powder, £35, is available to buy  here .


You may also like

Blogger of the week: The Wednesday Chef
Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate
The ultimate makeup survival kit
That Girl's top three healthy juice recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

John Lewis Silk Paisley Tie, £20
Double-breasted trenchcoat, £39.99
M&S borg zip up fleece cropped jacket, £45
Vieve Sunset Blush in Malbec, £23
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Moonbird handheld breath coach, €179.00

 

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
18 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
13 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
13 December 2023   Ingeborg Van Lotringen
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
11 December 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
11 December 2023  
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
7 December 2023   Kerry Potter
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
7 December 2023  
Explore More

 