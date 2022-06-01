Kay Montano creates The Rock Chick

Skin

Even skintone using Vitalumiere Fluid Foundation, £34

Use Eclat Lumiere, £26, under eyes one shade lighter than skin to stop you looking tired

Set and reduce shine using Poudre Universelle Libre, £34

Flush cheeks with a peachy blush such as Blush Horizon De Chanel Blush, £46

Eyes

Work a dark kohl pencil into lashline such as Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Cassis, £19, and smudge

Add Ombre Essentiell in Taupe Grise Eyeshadow, £22, on top for a soft smokey look

Apply Ecriture De Chanel Automatic Eyeliner in Noir Black, £25, for added intensity and blend

No rock chick would ever be without a black mascara. Try Sublime de Chanel in Deep Black, £23

Finish with Rouge Coco Shine in Flirt, £24.

This track is Paint it Black by the Rolling Stones. Click here to buy on iTunes.

Filmed by Special Treats

To find your nearest Chanel stockist call 020 7493 3836

Compiled by Susannah Taylor