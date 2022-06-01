Kay Montano creates The Rock Chick

Skin
Even skintone using Vitalumiere Fluid Foundation, £34
Use Eclat Lumiere, £26, under eyes one shade lighter than skin to stop you looking tired
Set and reduce shine using Poudre Universelle Libre, £34
Flush cheeks with a peachy blush such as Blush Horizon De Chanel Blush, £46
Eyes
Work a dark kohl pencil into lashline such as Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Cassis, £19, and smudge
Add Ombre Essentiell in Taupe Grise Eyeshadow, £22, on top for a soft smokey look
Apply Ecriture De Chanel Automatic Eyeliner in Noir Black, £25, for added intensity and blend
No rock chick would ever be without a black mascara. Try Sublime de Chanel in Deep Black, £23
Finish with Rouge Coco Shine in Flirt, £24.
This track is Paint it Black by the Rolling Stones. Click here to buy on iTunes.
Filmed by Special Treats
To find your nearest Chanel stockist call 020 7493 3836
Compiled by Susannah Taylor